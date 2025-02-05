When are the NFL Awards? Schedule, venue and streaming details for 2025

The NFL Awards is an annual event where the best players in the league get honored for their regular season performances. Major awards presented include but aren't limited to the Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Let's look at this year's award ceremony's schedule, venue, and streaming details.

When are the NFL Awards?

This year's NFL Awards will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 9 p.m. ET at Saenger Theater in New Orleans.

The Awards will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network and can be streamed on NFL+, FuboTV and DAZN.

Here's what you need to know about the ceremony:

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 9 p.m. E. T

TV: FOX and NFL Network

Venue: Saenger Theater in New Orleans

2025 NFL Awards nominees

Here's a look at the awards for the night and their nominees:

Most Valuable Player

Jared Goff, Quarterback, Detroit Lions

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns

Patrick Surtain II, Cornerback, Denver Broncos

T.J. Watt, Outside Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers

Trey Hendrickson, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

Zach Baun, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive Player of the Year

Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens

Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Braden Fiske, Defensive Lineman, Los Angeles Rams

Chop Robinson, Outside Linebacker, Miami Dolphins

Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

Jared Verse, Outside Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams

Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos

Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brock Bowers, Tight End, Las Vegas Raiders

Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Washington Commanders

Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, New York Giants

Comeback Player of the Year

Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, New England Patriots,

Damar Hamlin, Safety, Buffalo Bills

J.K. Dobbins, Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers

Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals

Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings

Coach of the Year

Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Assistant Coach of the Year

Aaron Glenn, Defensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions

Brian Flores, Defensive Coordinator, Minnesota Vikings

Joe Brady, Offensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills

Vic Fangio, Defensive Coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles

Other awards to be presented on the night are:

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award

FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

NFL Fan of the Year

NFL FLAG Players of the Year award

NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by P&G

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025

Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

