When are the NFL Awards? Schedule, venue and streaming details for 2025

The NFL Awards is an annual event where the best players in the league get honored for their regular season performances. Major awards presented include but aren't limited to the Most Valuable Player, Coach of the Year, and Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Let's look at this year's award ceremony's schedule, venue, and streaming details.
When are the NFL Awards?
This year's NFL Awards will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 9 p.m. ET at Saenger Theater in New Orleans.
The Awards will be broadcast on FOX and NFL Network and can be streamed on NFL+, FuboTV and DAZN.
Here's what you need to know about the ceremony:
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Live stream: NFL+, FuboTV and DAZN
- Time: 9 p.m. E. T
- TV: FOX and NFL Network
- Venue: Saenger Theater in New Orleans
2025 NFL Awards nominees
Here's a look at the awards for the night and their nominees:
Most Valuable Player
- Jared Goff, Quarterback, Detroit Lions
- Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
- Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills
- Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
- Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Player of the Year
- Myles Garrett, Defensive End, Cleveland Browns
- Patrick Surtain II, Cornerback, Denver Broncos
- T.J. Watt, Outside Linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Trey Hendrickson, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals
- Zach Baun, Linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive Player of the Year
- Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens
- Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals
- Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
- Lamar Jackson, Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
- Saquon Barkley, Running Back, Philadelphia Eagles
Defensive Rookie of the Year
- Braden Fiske, Defensive Lineman, Los Angeles Rams
- Chop Robinson, Outside Linebacker, Miami Dolphins
- Cooper DeJean, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jared Verse, Outside Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams
- Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles
Offensive Rookie of the Year
- Bo Nix, Quarterback, Denver Broncos
- Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Brock Bowers, Tight End, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, Washington Commanders
- Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, New York Giants
Comeback Player of the Year
- Christian Gonzalez, Cornerback, New England Patriots,
- Damar Hamlin, Safety, Buffalo Bills
- J.K. Dobbins, Running Back, Los Angeles Chargers
- Joe Burrow, Quarterback, Cincinnati Bengals
- Sam Darnold, Quarterback, Minnesota Vikings
Coach of the Year
- Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs
- Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
- Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders
- Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings
- Sean Payton, Denver Broncos
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Aaron Glenn, Defensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions
- Ben Johnson, Offensive Coordinator, Detroit Lions
- Brian Flores, Defensive Coordinator, Minnesota Vikings
- Joe Brady, Offensive Coordinator, Buffalo Bills
- Vic Fangio, Defensive Coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles
Other awards to be presented on the night are:
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Deacon Jones Sack Leader Award
- FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Year
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
- NFL Fan of the Year
- NFL FLAG Players of the Year award
- NFL Latino Youth Honors presented by P&G
- Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
- Salute to Service Award presented by USAA
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
