When does NFL free agency start? Detailed look at important dates and schedules in 2025

While the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play in this year's Super Bowl, the 2024 NFL season has closed for 30 other teams. Therefore, teams can start planning for the free agency market as part of early preparations for next season.

The Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl will take place on Feb. 9, but there are still some key dates between then and the start of the free agency. Here, we take a look at some of the key events taking place before the offseason break.

When does NFL free agency start in 2025?

The 2025 NFL free agency market will open on Mar. 12 at 4 p.m. ET. After that, unrestricted free agents will no longer have contracts with any team. It is also often referred to as the beginning of the new league year.

Nearly a month before the free agency begins, the franchise window tag will run from Feb. 18 through Mar. 4. During that time, teams can designate franchise or transition players for the next season. Here, teams put players entering the free agency on either the exclusive tag, non-exclusive tag or the transition tag.

On Mar. 10, at noon ET, the legal tampering window will open and run until 3:59:59 p.m. ET on Mar. 12. In these two days, a player entering the unrestricted free agency is allowed to speak directly with any other teams regarding any potential new contract. While no official deals are confirmed by either party, tentative deals and agreements can be made during this period.

Some high-profile players are entering free agency this year, including Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, among others.

It will be interesting to see how certain players aim to negotiate contract details with other teams as well.

This year's NFL draft will run from Apr. 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

