When is the NFL opt-out deadline? Three players who could opt out of the 2021-22 season

Last season, a staggering 67 NFL players decided to opt out prior to the offseason deadline. The opt-out date for this year's 2021 NFL season is July 2. Players have until 4 PM ET to let their teams know they are opting out of the upcoming NFL season.

Players that are deemed high risk for COVID-19 will once again be entitled to a $350,000 payment, but voluntary opt-outs will not be compensated this season. Last year, players received $150,000 if they decided to voluntarily opt out.

NFL players who could opt out of the season

With the deadline fast approaching, here's a look at three NFL players who could decide to opt out of the 2021 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been in the headlines all offseason due to his desire to leave the franchise. News broke on the first night of this year’s NFL Draft that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

The quarterback has remained quiet on the subject while the Packers have stated they are not going to trade the reigning league MVP.

Considering the situation at hand, one option for Rodgers is to voluntarily opt out of the upcoming season. If he decided to opt out, he will retain the $11.5 million proration of his signing bonus as well as a $6.8 million roster bonus paid in March. The QB risks forfeiting that $18.3 million if he instead holds out of training camp, which starts in late July.

All eyes will be on the Packers newswire this afternoon once the deadline passes, that much is for certain.

Deshaun Watson opting out of the season would surprise very few in the NFL. Watson is currently embroiled in 22 different sexual harassment lawsuits and has not reported to the Houston Texans' minicamp.

The star QB wants out of Houston and opting out of the 2021 season buys some time for him and the franchise to explore other options. It would also delay the NFL handing down any sort of punishment to Watson this season.

#3 - Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots' star cornerback could decide to pull the plug on the 2021 NFL season. The 30-year-old CB is currently at loggerheads with the Patriots management over a new contract.

Gilmore could decide to opt out and let his body heal this year and heap more pressure on the Pats to either give him a new deal or trade him after the season.

All will be revealed after the deadline for opt-outs hits this afternoon.

Notable players who opted out in 2020

New England Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung﻿, former Chiefs running back Damien Williams, New York Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder and New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley﻿.

