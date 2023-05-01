When do NFL rookies report to camp? Exploring schedule for 2023 draft class

With the 2023 NFL draft done and dusted, it's time to look forward to the rest of the NFL calendar. Star-eyed fans are curious about when the newly drafted players are reporting to camp, which is totally understandable.
However, at the moment, the league has not released any date when rookies and veterans will return for training camp. We will touch upon the official schedule.
The schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft class
This is what currently appears on the NFL's official calendar:
- May 2, 2023: Official deadline for teams to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft.
- May 5-8 or May 12-15, 2023: Teams may choose to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp on one of the two weekends following the Draft.
- May 15: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.
- May 18-21 (Tentative): NFLPA Rookie Premiere, TBD
As you can see above, there is no expressly stipulated date for rookies to resume training camp.
Last year, rookies from the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills were the first to report to training camp. They resumed on July 18, 2022. Their first preseason games were just under a month away, with the Raiders playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game on August 4, 2023.
Hence, this season will likely follow a similar pattern. So you can expect the 2023 rookies to resume in mid to late July 2023 for their first training camp.
The 2023 NFL first round draft class
Here are the 2023 draft first-round selections:
- Carolina Panthers (via trade): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
- Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Houston Texans (via trade): Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama
- Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Seattle Seahawks (via trade): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Arizona Cardinals (via trade): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, edge, Texas Tech
- Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Philadelphia Eagles (via trade): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia
- Chicago Bears (via trade): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee
- Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
- Detroit Lions (via trade): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
- Green Bay Packers (via trade): Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa
- Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
- New York Jets (via trade): Will McDonald IV, edge, Iowa State
- Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
- New England Patriots (via trade): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt
- Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian
- Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, Southern California
- New York Giants (via trade): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland
- Buffalo Bills (via trade): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
- Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan
- Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
- Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson
- New Orleans Saints (via trade): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
- Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia
- Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, edge, Kansas State
