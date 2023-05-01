When do NFL rookies report to camp? Exploring schedule for 2023 draft class

With the 2023 NFL draft done and dusted, it's time to look forward to the rest of the NFL calendar. Star-eyed fans are curious about when the newly drafted players are reporting to camp, which is totally understandable.

However, at the moment, the league has not released any date when rookies and veterans will return for training camp. We will touch upon the official schedule.

The schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft class

This is what currently appears on the NFL's official calendar:

May 2, 2023: Official deadline for teams to exercise Fifth-Year Option for players selected in round one of the 2020 NFL Draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15, 2023: Teams may choose to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp on one of the two weekends following the Draft.

May 15: Rookie Football Development Programs begin.

May 18-21 (Tentative): NFLPA Rookie Premiere, TBD

As you can see above, there is no expressly stipulated date for rookies to resume training camp.

Last year, rookies from the Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills were the first to report to training camp. They resumed on July 18, 2022. Their first preseason games were just under a month away, with the Raiders playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game on August 4, 2023.

Hence, this season will likely follow a similar pattern. So you can expect the 2023 rookies to resume in mid to late July 2023 for their first training camp.

The 2023 NFL first round draft class

Here are the 2023 draft first-round selections:

Carolina Panthers (via trade): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State Houston Texans (via trade): Will Anderson Jr., edge, Alabama Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida Seattle Seahawks (via trade): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois Arizona Cardinals (via trade): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State Las Vegas Raiders: Tyree Wilson, edge, Texas Tech Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas Philadelphia Eagles (via trade): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia Chicago Bears (via trade): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern Detroit Lions (via trade): Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama Green Bay Packers (via trade): Lukas Van Ness, edge, Iowa Pittsburgh Steelers (via trade): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia New York Jets (via trade): Will McDonald IV, edge, Iowa State Washington Commanders: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State New England Patriots (via trade): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon Detroit Lions: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt Seattle Seahawks: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: Quentin Johnston, WR, Texas Christian Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Addison, WR, Southern California New York Giants (via trade): Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland Buffalo Bills (via trade): Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah Dallas Cowboys: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan Jacksonville Jaguars (via trade): Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma Cincinnati Bengals: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson New Orleans Saints (via trade): Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, edge, Georgia Kansas City Chiefs: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, edge, Kansas State

