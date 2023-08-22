When is the NFL's 53-man roster deadline? All you need to know about roster cuts for 2023 

With the 2023 NFL preseason entering its final stretch, the highly-anticipated regular season is fast approaching. However, there's an important phase that all 32 teams must undergo after completing their exhibition games which involve the annual roster cuts.

During the offseason, each team is allowed to carry up to 90 players on their active roster. However, that number is trimmed to 53 during the regular season.

This year, each team will need to confirm that they have no more than 53 active players on their rosters before the Tuesday, Aug. 29 deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET.

If a player is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) or Non-football Injury (NFI) list, he will not be counted in the 53-man squad. Hence, if a player is activated from either list, a spot on the roster will need to be vacated for him to return.

Moreover, if a player is on the PUP list, he is eligible to return only after the team plays at least four regular season games.

Also, players who are on the Injured Reserve list prior to the final roster cut day will not be able to return to the team anytime during the season. However, once the team releases its 53-man roster after the deadline, players can be placed on the Injured Reserve list with the option to return during the NFL regular season.

When will the 2023 NFL season start?

The 2023 NFL regular season will commence on Thursday, September 7. Reigning Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions in the opening game of the campaign.

Each of the 32 teams will play 17 games in the season, featuring 272 matchups in total. The regular season will run till January 7, 2024, before the playoffs begin.

The 58th Super Bowl is scheduled to be played at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

