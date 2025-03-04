  • home icon
  • NFL
  • When does the NFL’s free agency tampering period begin in 2025? All you need to know

When does the NFL’s free agency tampering period begin in 2025? All you need to know

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:30 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Challenge - Source: Imagn
When does the NFL’s free agency tampering period begin in 2025? (image credit: IMAGN)

Impending free agents and teams are able and frequently agree to terms on contracts before the commencement of NFL free agency, which always comes at the start of the new league year. This is because the NFL instituted the "legal tampering" period 13 years ago, allowing teams to negotiate with players' agents ahead of the official start of free agency.

Ad

Teams can negotiate and plan during the legal tampering period, even though the agreements reached don't become official until the beginning of free agency.

Let's find out when the NFL's legal tampering window will open in 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

When will the NFL legal tampering period window open in 2025?

In 2025, the de facto NFL free agency window, known as the legal tampering period, opens on Monday, allowing teams to restructure their rosters and engage in negotiations with free agents.

Tampering is no longer a concern after Monday as pending free agents formally become free agents. On March 12 at 4 p.m. ET, the new league year officially begins, marking the start of NFL free agency.

Ad

All agreements reached during the legal tampering window become legally binding, and all contracts in their last year expire when free agency begins. Officially, players who become free agents can sign new contracts with any team they want.

Ad

Top NFL free agents to watch out for in 2025

We have handpicked several free agents who could sign lucrative contracts with their current team or other teams when the free agency market begins on March 12.

1) Sam Darnold (quarterback) - Minnesota Vikings

2) Josh Sweat (edge rusher) - Philadelphia Eagles

3) Byron Murphy Jr. (cornerback) - Minnesota Vikings

4) Chris Godwin (wide receiver) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ad

5) Zack Baun (linebacker) - Philadelphia Eagles

6) Ronnie Stanley (offensive lineman) - Baltimore Ravens

7) Jevon Holland (safety) - Miami Dolphins

8) D.J. Reed (cornerback) - New York Jets

9) Milton Williams (defensive tackle) - Philadelphia Eagles

10) Nick Bolton (linebacker) - Kansas City Chiefs

11) Justin Reid (safety) - Kansas City Chiefs

12) Osa Odighizuwa (defensive tackle) - Dallas Cowboys

13) Drew Dalman (center) - Atlanta Falcons

14) Khalil Mack (edge rusher) - Los Angeles Chargers

15) Charvarius Ward (cornerback) - San Francisco 49ers

Ad

16) Talanoa Hufanga (safety) - San Francisco 49ers

17) Dre Greenlaw (linebacker) - San Francisco 49ers

18) Cam Robinson (offensive tackle) - Minnesota Vikings

19) Carlton Davis (cornerback) - Detroit Lions

20) Jamien Sherwood (linebacker) - New York Jets

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी