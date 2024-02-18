When do NFL tickets go on sale for 2024/25? Everything we know so far

Being one of the most followed leagues worldwide, the NFL has cemented the sport's reputation as a worldwide pastime that extends beyond just American borders. There is never a lack of athletic intrigue in an NFL season, and 2024 won't be any different.

The final NFL game of the 2023 season was the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. The NFL 2024 season is slated to start on Sept. 5, 2024, with the Kickoff Game being hosted by the most recent Super Bowl champion. We are still unsure about the Chiefs' opponent, though.

Season tickets and single-game ticket sales for every home game will start after the full NFL schedule is released in the spring. Full NFL schedules in past seasons released in the spring (April/May). Last year's schedule came out on May 11 and this year's schedule is expected to be public by then as well.

There will be plenty of action to see when the 2024 NFL season begins, with 32 NFL teams spread out around the country. Ticketmaster is the ideal place to get tickets for NFL games. When the sale begins, fans of football who want to make plans ahead of time can look to the retailer to get tickets that fit their budget.

All teams provide season tickets, just like the majority of big sports teams. This gives supporters the opportunity to select fixed seats that will keep them covered for the whole 2024 NFL season. Purchasing a season ticket guarantees that you won't miss a minute of seeing your preferred team play from the stands.

How much are NFL tickets?

The cost of NFL tickets varies according to a number of criteria, such as the team, venue, opponent and level of demand. The average cost of a matchday ticket to watch one team may be significantly more or less than the same seat for a different team in another game.

NFL tickets can cost anywhere from $150 to $200 on average. More fans and higher ticket costs are expected for more successful teams than for less successful teams. The New England Patriots, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have the highest average ticket costs in the NFL, according to Ticketmaster.

NFL tickets are available in a few different places. You can buy them straight from the team's site or via ticketing services such as Ticketmaster.

Looking through internet ticket marketplaces such as StubHub or SeatGeek, where fans may resell their tickets, is another way to get NFL tickets.