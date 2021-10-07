When is the NFL trade deadline? 5 things to expect

It is now less than a month before the NFL trade deadline, when the trade window slams shut for the 2021 NFL season. Come November 4, 2 PM EST, the cast will be set for teams with no more trades being possible after that. Here we look at some of the players who we do not expect to remain with their current teams after the NFL trade deadline.

Things expected before NFL trade deadline

#1 - Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins

If the Houston Texans have decided that Deshaun Watson does not have a future at the franchise, they will have to trade him some time or another. Their asking price will also come down closer to the deadline day.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz CBS' Jason La Canfora said he spoke with multiple GMs and they doubt any team would trade for Watson while he's under investigation but "the Dolphins remain his primary suitor and some GMs believe the Saints could emerge as a darkhorse" and Eagles aren't pursuing Watson. CBS' Jason La Canfora said he spoke with multiple GMs and they doubt any team would trade for Watson while he's under investigation but "the Dolphins remain his primary suitor and some GMs believe the Saints could emerge as a darkhorse" and Eagles aren't pursuing Watson. And Jay Glazer reiterates on Fox today about Watson: "Miami is the team that is in play... The (Texans) still want to get an awful lot for Deshaun Watson. I keep saying, keep your eye on this with Miami" twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/… And Jay Glazer reiterates on Fox today about Watson: "Miami is the team that is in play... The (Texans) still want to get an awful lot for Deshaun Watson. I keep saying, keep your eye on this with Miami" twitter.com/flasportsbuzz/…

But teams are not exactly queuing up for Deshaun Watson, given the serious and credible allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The Miami Dolphins might be desperate enough to trade for him before the NFL trade deadline, given their problems in that position, exacerbated by Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

#2 - A team comes in for Andy Dalton

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy has confirmed that Justin Fields will be the starter this season going forward. That leaves Andy Dalton in a pickle as he expects to get the chance to show his worth this season mentoring Justin Fields before moving on elsewhere. However, with veteran Nick Foles already there as backup, the marriage between Dalton and the Bears seems close to ending. Teams such as Washington, the Saints and Steelers might be in for a quarterback before the NFL trade deadline.

#3 - Solomon Kindley leaves Miami

Speaking of changes at Miami, one person who is expected to leave before the NFL trade deadline is Solomon Kindley. Even with a porous offensive line in Miami, he is not getting his chances there. A change of scenery will definitely help.

#4 - Cam Robinson is done at Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Robinson has waited long enough for the Jacksonville Jaguars to get some sense of cohesiveness. Not only have they not got that, they have also drafted Walker Little in the draft this year. A move before the NFL trade deadline might be beneficial for both the player and the team.

#5 - The Dallas Cowboys to look at Allen Robinson

Also Read

The Dallas Cowboys have a legitimate chance to win their division but they cannot make the same mistake they made last season, when they did not have enough depth to cope with injuries. Their wide receiver corps is already battered with Mike Gallup out, and someone like Allen Robinson will benefit them.

Allen Robinson needs a change of scenery too and knows that this may be the last chance he will get to play on a team that can compete for the Super Bowl. This trade may yet happen.

Edited by Henno van Deventer