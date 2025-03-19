When is North Carolina's Pro Day? Details and top 5 program prospects to watch out in 2025 NFL Draft

The 2024 college football season was a year to forget for the North Carolina Tar Heels. They ended the season with a 6-7 record in the regular season, and program favorite Mack Brown was sacked before the end of the campaign.

New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick has since stepped in, and it's looking like the Tar Heels could turn a new leaf. However, in the meantime, the draft eligible members of the program are preparing for the UNC Pro Day.

With that in mind, let's look at the details around the Pro Day, and five UNC prospects most likely to hear their names called by Roger Goodell in next month's draft.

When is North Carolina's Pro Day?

The North Carolina Pro Day takes place on March 24 at the Tar Heels practice facility.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Date: March 24, 2025

Live Stream: Fubo TV and DAZN

Venue: Tar Heels practice facility

Top 5 North Carolina prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL Draft

5. Jahvaree Ritzie, Defensive Lineman

Jahvaree Ritzie was one of the most consistent defenders on the Tar Heels roster in the 2024 regular season. Ritzie racked up 40 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one interception, and a defensive touchdown.

Ritzie's biggest asset is his versatility. He's projected to go off the board in the mid to late sixth round.

4. Alijah Huzzie, Cornerback

Alijah Huzzie was a pesky ball hawk during his time with the Tar Heels. Huzzie kept opposing offensive coordinators honest anytime he lined up on the gridiron.

Huzzie racked up two sacks, 40 total tackles and one interception in 2024. He'll likely be off the board early in the sixth round.

3. Willie Lampkin, Offensive Guard

Willie Lampkin is the best offensive lineman from UNC headed to this year's draft. The skilled OG protected Jacolby Criswell with solid consistency.

Lampkin has the potential to be a plus starter with the right development. He should be off the board in the fifth round.

2. Kaimon Rucker, Defensive End

Kaimon Rucker was a nightmare to opposing offensive linemen and QBs in the 2024 season. Rucker racked up six sacks, 30 tackles and one interception last season.

He might not be the most polished edge rusher in the 2025 draft. However, his skillset should see him selected either late in the fourth round or early in the fifth.

1. Omarion Hampton, Running Back

Omarion Hampton is the crown jewel of UNC football. The superstar running back is headed to the draft after putting up a stat line of 281 rushes, 1,660 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was the star player for the Tar Heels, and easily one of the best running backs in the country. Hampton is a fringe first round pick in next month's draft.

