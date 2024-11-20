Odell Beckham Jr. entered the league in 2014 and injuries have detoured his career over the last 10 years. In 2020, he revealed that after his first major injury in the NFL, he considered stepping away from the game.

In an episode of "The Bigger Picture," Beckham Jr. spoke with Cam Newton, Todd Gurley and Victor Cruz about the "business aspect" of the NFL. He said that he always knew that if it became more of a business and not about playing football, he would walk away.

He recalled the time when he broke his ankle and he felt that it was all "business." Beckham Jr. didn't go into further detail about what caused him to have that feeling.

“I said this in college, I said, ‘I fear the day that they make this game a business and not what I love,'" Beckham Jr. said (29:45). "And when I seen that for the first time after breaking my ankle, like I thought about not playing no more, like this is not really it for me because they’ve ruined the game of football for me a little bit."

He added that it was the young fans who looked up to him who encouraged him to keep going and play the game that he loved so much.

Odell Beckham Jr. calls out critics who questioned his bitcoin decision

In 2021, Odell Beckham Jr.'s time with the Cleveland Browns came to an end and he signed with the LA Rams shortly after. The Rams paid the wide receiver $750,000 in base salary with a $500,000 signing bonus, which he decided to take in the form of Bitcoin.

Many critics questioned why he did so as it was only worth $64,293 at the time. A year later, Bitcoin was worth just more and Beckham's decision paid off. He took to X on Thursday and reminded his critics about it.

"Soooo who said taking my Rams salary in bitcoin was dumb again?" Beckham Jr. tweeted.

On Nov. 13, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver gave an update on his Rams salary as Bitcoin hit a record-high mark on exchanges.

