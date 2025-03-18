When is Ohio State’s Pro Day? Details on schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes are the reigning college football national champions. The Buckeyes were utterly dominant in the 2024/25 season, and capped it up with an impressive win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the title game.

Hence, it's unsurprising that numerous Buckeyes stars are getting major draft buzz. It's only right as these are the players who guided the collegiate powerhouse to their first title in a decade.

With that being said, let's look at the date for Ohio State's Pro Day, and the top five prospects to watch out for in next month's draft.

When is Ohio State's Pro Day?

The Ohio State Pro Day will occur on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at\ Woody Hayes Facility. Ryan Day and Co. will welcome scouts from every NFL franchise to watch their draft bound stars in action.

All you need to know about the Pro Day:

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Venue: The Woody Hayes Facility

Top 5 Ohio State prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL Draft

5. JT Tuimoloau, Defensive End

JT Tuimoloau thrived at the collegiate level with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He expertly generated pressure by pinning back blockers and was crucial in their title run.

Tuimoloau is not a finished product due to his lack of dynamic thrust. However, he's a solid developmental DE and should be off the board either late on Day 1 or early on Day 2.

4. Jack Sawyer, Defensive End

Jack Sawyer earned legendary status in Ohio State after his performances in the CFP title run. His showings against the Texas Longhorns will forever be etched in the record books.

Sawyer's physical tools are leaning toward the second round. However, his mentality and high motor could see him creep into the first round next month.

3. Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle

Tyleik Williams is another member of the defense that helped lead the Buckeyes to the CFP title. Williams thrived as a DT in Ryan Day's starting lineup.

Williams has the physical tools to be a Day 1 starter. Hence, it's likely that a team will draft him in the first round to be just that.

2. Emeka Egbuka, Wide receiver

Emeka Egbuka has been a starting-caliber wide receiver for years at Ohio State. Egbuka has gone from strength to strength and is now ready to enter the big leagues.

Egbuka is a silky route runner blessed with hands for days. He'll be picked in the first round. It's just a question of how soon he'll be off the board in a draft filled with teams needing a starting-caliber wideout.

1. Josh Simmons, Offensive Tackle

Josh Simmons missed most of his final collegiate season due to injury. However, that's not to say that NFL teams won't be eager to have him on their roster.

Simmons is an elite pass protector and a remarkable athlete. If not for his injury issues, he'd be a shoo-in to go off the board in the top 10. However, he's looking more like a mid-first-round pick the more the draft draws near.

