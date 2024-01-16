When do the Packers play the 49ers? NFL Divisional Round schedule explored 

Following their convincing Wild Card victory against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers will play the 49ers in San Francisco in the NFC Divisional round on January 20th, Saturday. Kickoff from Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET.

FOX will broadcast the game, with color commentator Greg Olsen joining play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt in the commentary booth. Sideline reporting will be handled by Tom Rinaldi and Erin Andrews.

On FuboTV and NFL+, fans who want to stream the game may see every play in real-time.

The San Francisco 49ers finished their regular season with a 12-5 record, winning the NFC West division and securing the top seed in the NFC, along with a first-round bye in the playoffs.

As per the NFL playoff bracket, the highest seed in each conference hosts the lowest seed left after the Wild Card Weekend. The Green Bay Packers, being the seventh seed, are the lowest seed left in the playoffs and hence will travel to San Francisco to play against the 49ers in the postseason.

San Francisco and Green Bay will play each other in the playoffs for the 10th time, which is more than any other club the Packers have faced. After winning four straight games, the Niners now own a 5-4 advantage in the all-time postseason series.

Packers vs 49ers: Who is the winner likely to face next?

The 49ers vs Packers game winner advances to the NFC Championship Game, where they will play the club that wins the divisional round match between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On paper, Detroit appears to be the favorite to win the Lions vs. Bucs game, but if there's one thing we've learned so far in this postseason, it's to never write off a team.

The 49ers will host the NFC Championship Game the following week if they defeat the Packers on Saturday. This is because the team with the top seed in each playoff contest gets to host. But if the Packers win that game, they'll have to travel on the road once more for the championship game.