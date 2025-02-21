When Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr. called out Draft prospect for "Throwin' the ball so damn hard” during NFL Combine

The NFL combine is approaching, and we will soon witness a new bunch of fresh talents on the roster. While the Combine provides a perfect platform for college athletes to showcase their skills and prepare for a selection at the draft, at times it also offers unforgettable comic moments.

Ad

Ahead of the draft, the NFL network shared an anecdote from the 2019 Combine when former quarterback Tyree Jackson caught the attention of former Carolina Panthers NFL wide receiver, Steve Smith Sr. The video surfaced online again on Feb 20, 2025, through a tweet.

“Throwin' the ball so damn hard." @SteveSmithSr89 gave us this classic moment at the 2019 NFL Combine 😂”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

While narrating the incident to his fellow commentators, he said,

“We over here trying to make millions of dollars and he over there BSing. Throwing the ball so damn hard.”

In the clip, the commentators at the 2019 NFL Combine discussed a moment when the wide receivers went through a catching (gauntlet) drill from five yards. However, Buffalo Bulls quarterback Tyree Jackson, one of the assigned throwers, was passing a bit too hard.

Ad

The clip showcases receivers missing throws from Jackson which probably pissed off Smith, known for his fiery takes. As expected, Steve Smith Sr. approached Jackson to ask him to slow down.

Although Smith’s actions weren’t surprising for many, they still made everyone laugh and the moment remains one of the classics from his days as an NFL analyst.

Tyree Jackson responds to the moment with Steve Smith Sr.

After his performance at the Combine, Jackson was interviewed by NFL ‘Total Access’ in 2019 where he shared his response to the unforgettable moment. He said,

Ad

“So, I was really excited you know. It is the first little thing we are doing, throwing the ball. We are done with our testing and so now we gotta do (what) we love to do, throw the ball around and you know… We are five yards away. So, Steve came over and got on me a little bit. It was funny and I loved it. After that, I did slow down a little bit for him and I think he was happy for that.”

Despite the unfortunate incident, Jackson impressed everyone with his speed and size. At 6’7 and 250 lbs, he completed his 40-yard dash in just 4.59 seconds. He was ranked 7th among quarterback prospects but later shifted to the role of a tight end. Last season, he was a reserve player for the Washington Commanders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.