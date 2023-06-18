Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have had some intriguing battles over the years. The two quarterbacks are among the best in the NFL and they were at it again in the 2023 AFC Championship game.

The Kansas City Chiefs eventually beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 at Arrowhead Stadium and it was the first time that Mahomes got the better of Burrow.

However, it was Patrick's father, Mahomes Sr., who took the celebrations to a different level. The elder Mahomes also aimed a sly dig at Joe Burrow in an interview after the game.

Mahomes Sr. was spotted celebrating with a cigar in his hand.

“I’m smoking on that Joe Burrow," he said.

"It feels great [to be headed back to the Super Bowl]. My baby boy did what he always do, he’s gonna show up and show out and I’m just glad he did it."

Burrow smoked a La Flor Dominicana Mysterio cigar when the Bengals took down the Chiefs in the 2022 AFC Championship game. It's safe to say that Mahomes Sr. was just giving the Cincinnati quarterback a taste of his own medicine.

Mahomes and Kansas City eventually beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023 to win their second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

Patrick Mahomes vs Joe Burrow H2H record

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow have faced each other on four occasions in the NFL and the latter has a 3-1 advantage in the H2H department. Prior to the 2023 AFC title game, Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to three wins against Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs.

The first time the two quarterbacks faced each other was in Week 17 of the 2021 regular season. Burrow threw for a staggering 446 yards and four touchdowns to get his team a 34-31 win in Cincinnati.

The second time they faced off was in the 2022 AFC Championship game. Burrow threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win over the Chiefs.

The third time Burrow and Mahomes met was in the 2022 regular season. Here, Burrow recorded 286 yards and two touchdowns to get the Bengals a 27-24 victory.

However, Mahomes got his first win over Burrow in the 2023 AFC Championship game. The Chiefs talisman racked up 326 yards and two touchdowns to get his team a 23-20 win over the Bengals.

