  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • When Patrick Mahomes finally lived his childhood dream at Disneyland after Super Bowl glory

When Patrick Mahomes finally lived his childhood dream at Disneyland after Super Bowl glory

By Himangshu Sinha
Modified Feb 10, 2025 20:24 GMT
Patrick Mahomes at Disneyland - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes at Disneyland - Source: Getty

It was Patrick Mahomes' dream to win a Super Bowl, which also comes along with another dream that every child aspires to—going to Disneyland. Growing up, He longed for both, as reflected by his old tweet in 2013. He wrote,

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I'm going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl. #Qbs”
also-read-trending Trending

Patrick Mahomes was only 17 then and almost 10 years away from his first Super Bowl victory. But that same year, he watched Joe Flacco lead the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. It probably prompted Mahomes to tweet his confusion. Little did Mahomes know that one day, he would find answers to his query himself.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2020, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in decades at Super Bowl LIV. Soon after their thumping 31-20 victory over the 49ers, Disney revealed that Mahomes was the lucky player with the opportunity to visit Disneyland the next day.

The tradition has been a part of the Super Bowl since 1987 when NY Giants quarterback Phil Simms led the Giants to a 39-20 victory over the Broncos. He was also awarded the MVP award and later asked the iconic question. In response, he said,

“I’m going to Disneyland.”

It is known that Simms was paid $50,000 for his words along with a free trip the next day as part of the marketing campaign.

Patrick Mahomes misses the opportunity to go to Disney land

Patrick Mahomes has visited Disneyland on multiple occasions post-Super Bowl. After his 2020 visit, he made two more trips—in 2023 and 2024. On both occasions, Mahomes earned the Super Bowl MVP award and was accompanied by his family: wife Brittany and kids.

However, this year Patrick Mahomes has missed the opportunity to make his third straight trip to the famed land of dreams. The Chiefs were comprehensively beaten 40-22 by the Eagles at Caesars Stadium as Jalen Hurts led his side to their second SB victory.

For his performance of 221 passing yards and 72 rushing yards for three touchdowns, Hurts also earned the MVP award. Continuing the tradition, he also earned the opportunity to answer his next plan—a trip to Disney World—as he appeared in the ‘What’s Next?’ commercial. He will now make a trip to Anaheim and take part in the Main Street USA Parade.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी