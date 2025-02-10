When Patrick Mahomes finally lived his childhood dream at Disneyland after Super Bowl glory

It was Patrick Mahomes' dream to win a Super Bowl, which also comes along with another dream that every child aspires to—going to Disneyland. Growing up, He longed for both, as reflected by his old tweet in 2013. He wrote,

“I bet it feels amazing to be the quarterback who says ‘I'm going to Disney World’ after winning the Super Bowl. #Qbs”

Patrick Mahomes was only 17 then and almost 10 years away from his first Super Bowl victory. But that same year, he watched Joe Flacco lead the Baltimore Ravens to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. It probably prompted Mahomes to tweet his confusion. Little did Mahomes know that one day, he would find answers to his query himself.

In 2020, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl victory in decades at Super Bowl LIV. Soon after their thumping 31-20 victory over the 49ers, Disney revealed that Mahomes was the lucky player with the opportunity to visit Disneyland the next day.

The tradition has been a part of the Super Bowl since 1987 when NY Giants quarterback Phil Simms led the Giants to a 39-20 victory over the Broncos. He was also awarded the MVP award and later asked the iconic question. In response, he said,

“I’m going to Disneyland.”

It is known that Simms was paid $50,000 for his words along with a free trip the next day as part of the marketing campaign.

Patrick Mahomes misses the opportunity to go to Disney land

Patrick Mahomes has visited Disneyland on multiple occasions post-Super Bowl. After his 2020 visit, he made two more trips—in 2023 and 2024. On both occasions, Mahomes earned the Super Bowl MVP award and was accompanied by his family: wife Brittany and kids.

However, this year Patrick Mahomes has missed the opportunity to make his third straight trip to the famed land of dreams. The Chiefs were comprehensively beaten 40-22 by the Eagles at Caesars Stadium as Jalen Hurts led his side to their second SB victory.

For his performance of 221 passing yards and 72 rushing yards for three touchdowns, Hurts also earned the MVP award. Continuing the tradition, he also earned the opportunity to answer his next plan—a trip to Disney World—as he appeared in the ‘What’s Next?’ commercial. He will now make a trip to Anaheim and take part in the Main Street USA Parade.

