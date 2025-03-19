When is Penn State's Pro Day? Details and top 5 program prospects to watch out in 2025 NFL Draft

Penn State was one of the most stacked teams in college football. The Nittany Lions had a host of elite players on both sides of the ball, and they breezed through the regular season with an 11-2 record.

However, they were bounced from the expanded college football playoffs by Notre Dame. That was the end of yet another national championship under head coach James Franklin.

With the 2024 CFB season in the rearview mirror, there are a host of former Nittany Lions standouts set to partake in the school's Pro Day. We will highlight the date, and a handful of prospects to watch out for ahead of next month's draft.

When is Penn State's Pro Day?

The Penn State Nittany Lions Pro Day will take place on March 28 at Holuba Hall. A host of Nittany Lions draft prospects will participate in the showcase event in front of scouts from NFL franchises.

Here's what you need to know about the event:

Date: March 28, 2025

Live stream: FuboTV and DAZN

Venue: Holuba Hall

Top 5 Penn State prospects to watch for in 2025 NFL Draft

5. Jaylen Reed, Defensive Back

Jaylen Reed brought grit at the safety position in the 2024/25 season. Reed showcased his run-blocking skills with the Nittany Lions.

Reed's biggest flaw is his lack of coverage skills. This flaw will likely see him drop to Day 3 before an NFL team takes a chance on him.

4. Julian Fleming, Wide Receiver

Julian Fleming is the leading Penn State wide receiver looking to enter the NFL in 2025. Fleming had a decent 2024/25 season as he helped the program reach the playoffs.

However, it's never a great sign for NFL scouts when a tight end beats out a wide receiver in pass catching categories. Hence, it's likely that Julian Fleming gets drafted in the seventh round at best.

3. Kevin Winston Jr., Defensive Back

Kevin Winston Jr. suffered a season ending injury in 2024. However, the versatile defensive back has elected to forgo the rest of his collegiate football eligibility in order to enter this year's draft.

Winston Jr. is talented enough to still hear his name on Day 2 of the draft. He has impressive ball catching skills, solid footwork, and is one of the best tacklers in his class.

2. Tyler Warren, Tight End

Tyler Warren is the "Brock Bowers" of the 2025 NFL draft. The Penn State superstar tight end was one of the finest offensive threats in the 2024/25 college football season.

Warren amassed a stat line of 1,355 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He's a sure-fire first round pick. Some analysts even have him off the board as early as the Top 10.

1. Abdul Carter, Edge Rusher

Abdul Carter is the most talented defensive player in the 2025 NFL draft. Carter is seen as a Micah Parsons-caliber prospect, one that'll be a Pro Bowl caliber player from Day 1 in the pros.

Carter will be off the board rather early in next month's draft. The question is whether the Tennessee Titans will draft him as the No. 1 pick or not.

