When does 'Quarterback' air on Netflix? All you need to know about Peyton Manning-backed show

With his next series, appropriately dubbed "Quarterback," Peyton Manning, Netflix, NFL Films, and 2M Productions vow to transform the realm of sports narratives.

The hardest job in football, and possibly any sport, is being a professional quarterback. In a brand-new NFL Films docuseries of eight episodes, three of the most relevant quarterbacks in the league are followed through the 2022 football campaign.

It provides an unattainable look at what it takes for Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, and Marcus Mariota of the Atlanta Falcons to do well when the spotlights are on them.

The show will closely monitor the players both on and off the field. However, how closely is yet to be revealed.

On July 12, "Quarterback" makes its premiere on Netflix.

On Monday, July 10, Peyton Manning appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to promote the eagerly awaited docuseries.

Peyton Manning, the show's executive producer, said:

"We wanted to tell the story of what it's like to be a signal-caller and all that goes with it."

What should fans expect from Peyton Manning's 'Quarterback'?

"NFL: Quarterback" is the latest addition to Netflix's catalog of in-depth sports documentary series, which also includes "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," "Full Swing," and "BreakPoint."

This would provide viewers a unique insight into the private lives of three players, whether it be during their moments on the pitch, on the training ground, in the gym, or while spending time with their families off the field. It includes the peaks and troughs for each of these three players.

Last season, Patrick Mahomes won his second NFL MVP award after guiding the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in Super Bowl LVII. The Vikings finished the season 13-4 thanks to Kirk Cousins, who was selected to the Pro Bowl. Before the Atlanta Falcons switched to rookie Desmond Ridder, Mariota started 13 of their games.

Since we are already familiar with the trajectories of all three players' on-field adventures, the off-field part of the story should be more interesting. Since Mariota lost his starting spot, his situation is probably the most dramatic. However, Cousins' storyline is a bit mysterious, and within lays an opportunity for fans to see into the mystery.

