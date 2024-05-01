When does Raiders' $16,000 fan cruise start? All about team's first-ever innovative sail experience for fanbase

Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have announced a cruise dedicated to their esteemed fans. The franchise made the announcement on social media just a few days after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft.

In this article, we tell you everything that you need to know about the Raiders' innovative sail experience.

About the Las Vegas Raiders' fan cruise

The Las Vegas Raiders Fan Cruise begins in March 2025 on board the Norwegian Bliss, departing from the Port of Los Angeles on a seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise. The Raiders announced the cruise via their X (formerly known as Twitter) handle.

The first-of-its-kind cruise will take interested Las Vegas Raiders fans on a unique, football-themed adventure that features Raiders lore and other stellar events and activities. Furthermore, there will be an opportunity for those on board to bond with Raiders legends while enjoying all the amenities of a state-of-the-art cruise ship.

Speaking at the event, the Raiders SVP, Chief Sales Officer Qiava Martinez, said:

"We are pleased to team up with Seaside Events on this exciting endeavor that allows Raider Nation an up-close and personal opportunity to engage with our valued Alumni in a fun, football-themed environment and capture moments that will last a lifetime."

The event will feature:

Alumni including Jacoby Ford, Reggie Kinlaw, Willie Gault, and more

Autograph sessions, alumni dining

Open bar, casino, mini golf

It has also been said that rooms range from about $2,400-16,000

What to expect from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024?

The Las Vegas Raiders had an up-and-down 2023 NFL season that ended with the team narrowly missing the postseason. The Raiders started the season with Josh McDaniels at the helm, but the former Patriots assistant left the franchise in a shaky state.

Antonio Pierce came in and steadied the ship. He has been given full-time control of the franchise and will be tasked with guiding them to a long-overdue playoff berth in 2024.

The Raiders fan base has high expectations for their heroes and will be hopeful that they can make some noise in the 2024 NFL season. With Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and a full-time coach, the team has no more excuses heading into 2024.