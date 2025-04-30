When does the Raiders' $9,000+ fan cruise start? All about team's luxurious sail experience for the fanbase

The Las Vegas Raiders compiled a 4-13 record in the 2024 regular season. The franchise was well off the pace to qualify for the playoffs, and will look to load up for another shot at the postseason in the upcoming campaign.

While the Raiders aren't competing for the biggest honors on the Gridiron, the franchise is looking to give their fans a top-notch experience off it. The franchise hosted its inaugural fan cruise during the offseason. The event took place from March 23 to 30, 2025. The event was a success, and the Raiders are planning to run it back in 2026.

When does the Las Vegas Raiders $9,000+ fan cruise start?

According to GoGo Power Raiders, the 2026 Las Vegas Raiders fan cruise is scheduled from March 2, 2025, to March 6, 2025. It's a 5-day/6-night Mexican Riviera cruise.

Last year's cruise cost $9,000+ and it's expected that the 2026 edition will be similarly priced.

Here's a look at the destination spots:

Day 1 - Los Angeles

Day 2 - Day at Sea

Day 3 - Santa Catalina Island

Day 4 - Ensenada Mexico

Day 5 - Los Angeles

Bookings began on April 25 and seats will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be purchased on http://raidersfancruise.com

What to expect from the Raiders in 2025?

The Raiders have made a couple of signings during the offseason. The franchise traded for two-time Pro Bowler Geno Smith, veteran running back Raheem Mostert, cornerbacks Darnay Holmes and Eric Stokes, safeties Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Jeremy Chinn, and guard Alex Cappa.

The franchise also selected star running back Ashton Jeanty, wide receiver Jack Bech, and cornerback Darien Porter with their first three picks of the 2025 draft.

The Raiders are expected to make progress under new coach Pete Carroll. With Tom Brady playing a significant role as a minority owner, the franchise will look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2021, and potentially make a splash come January 2026.

