When does Rams training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Los Angeles Rams have added players wisely over the offseason to strengthen many of their most positions of need. It's safe to assume the team is in a strong position as the 2025 season approaches. Before then, however, fans will have the opportunity to watch their favorite players work out on the field at training camp.

The team recently revealed its full camp schedule, which includes eight public practices.

Here, we'll look at the 2025 Rams training camp schedule, ticket information, and other details.

When does the Los Angeles Rams training camp start?

The Los Angeles Rams' rookies and veterans will report at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles for training camp on July 22. Fans will have the chance to watch the Rams closely and in action on a few days in July and August when LMU hosts the team's training camp for the second year in a row.

The team's first open practice is scheduled for July 24. Training camp practice will end on August 3. Up to eight public, free practices will be available for fans to watch live during that time.

The Rams will train with the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard on August 5 after their final practice at LMU on August 3. They will also practice together with the Los Angeles Chargers on August 13 at the Bolts' new facility in El Segundo, California.

What's the full Los Angeles Rams training camp schedule?

The Rams' full open practice schedule for this year's training camp is provided below:

Tuesday, July 22 - Both rookies and veterans report for camp at Loyola Marymount University

Thursday, July 24 - Team holds first open practice, starting by 4:40 p.m.

Friday, July 25 - Team holds second open practice, starting by 11:40 a.m.

Saturday, July 26 - Team holds third open practice, starting by 12:55 p.m.

Monday, July 28 - Team holds fourth open practice, starting by 4:40 p.m.

Tuesday, July 29 - Team holds fifth open practice, starting by 4:40 p.m.

Thursday, July 31 - Team holds sixth open practice, starting by 12:55 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 2 - Team holds seventh open practice, starting by 4:40 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 3 - Team holds eighth open practice, starting by 4:40 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams 2025 training camp tickets

Although they are not yet available, admission to the Los Angeles Rams' open practices is free. However, it should be mentioned that all attendees need to have a ticket in order to attend practice.

Ticket registration will commence at therams.com/trainingcamp on Wednesday, June 25 at 3:00 p.m.; ensure to secure your tickets at that time. Also, it's noteworthy that season ticket holders will have early access to pick up tickets earlier that day at 9 a.m.

In addition to watching the players practice, fans who are in attendance for the Rams' training camp practice sessions will have the opportunity to interact with players and participate in a variety of fan activities.

