When Shannon Sharpe made history: Exploring HoF tight end's 214-yard game where Broncos took Chiefs in overtime

After having one of the best careers in NFL history, Shannon Sharpe earned himself a big role in the media.

Three Super Bowl rings came Sharpe's way alongside eight Pro Bowls in his career, and he more than deserves his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Sharpe retired with 10,060 receiving yards and 62 touchdowns in his career and is 35th all-time in playoff receiving yards. He is also 52nd all-time in receiving yards, and fifth place all-time for tight ends.

You could argue that Sharpe barely declined with age, and the greatest game of his career came in 2002 when he was 34. Sharpe set a then-record for most catches in a game for the Denver Broncos (12) in a victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brian Griese is a name a lot of people may have forgotten about. Griese threw for 376 yards and two TD passes in the win over the Chiefs, with over half of his yards going to Shannon Sharpe.

The 34-year-old tight end had an 82-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter and caught a clutch 28-yard touchdown to bring the Broncos back to one score (27-34).

Sharpe not only see the yards record for a tight end, but it was also the most yards a Broncos player had ever had.

The Broncos would get a drive to make it 34-34 to force overtime. Sharpe's final catch of the day came on a second and 9 to give him 214 yards total. Denver went on to win the game 37-34. Jason Elam kicked the game-winning field goal in overtime, sealing a dramatic win.

Trent Green was the Chiefs' quarterback on the day. He threw for 172 passing yards, 42 fewer than Shannon Sharpe's total receiving.

The Broncos moved to 5-2 after the win, however, the team went 9-7 and missed out on a playoff spot. The 8-8 Chiefs also missed out.

Other tight ends have threatened but failed to beat Shannon Sharpe's 214-yard performance

Some have come close to Shannon Sharpe's record, but this is one of those NFL records that seems virtually impossible to break.

Including Sharpe, six tight ends have 200+ yard games in their careers. George Kittle came very close to shattering Sharpe's record in 2018, finishing with 210 yards in a win over the Broncos. Kittle had an 85-yard catch in that game.

Darren Waller had 200 yards in 2020 during a 31-28 loss to the New York Jets. Waller had 13 catches in the game and two touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per catch.

Travis Kelce's best career game for receiving yards came in a classic on Thursday Night Football in 2021. Kelce ended the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime after picking up a one-yard touchdown on a Mahomes game-winning drive. Kelce had 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.

It may be some time before a tight end passes Shannon Sharpe's record of 214 yards, but then, who knows, it could happen in the upcoming season.

