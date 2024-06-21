  • NFL
  • When does Steelers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

When does Steelers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 21, 2024 15:16 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers
When does Steelers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2024 NFL season with postseason expectations, and Mike Tomlin will aim for at least a playoff win in the upcoming campaign. Pittsburgh is set to welcome back their players to the team facility for training camp, so let's explore the full schedule, ticket details, and other important tidbits of the 2024 training camp.

also-read-trending Trending

When does the Pittsburgh Steelers training camp start?

According to the Steelers' official website, training camp begins on July 24, 2024, when every player is required to report to Latrobe. This comes not long after the franchise wrapped up two weeks of OTAs, thus signaling that a new season is drawing closer.

What's the full Pittsburgh Steelers training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Steelers' training camp schedule:

  • Thursday, July 25, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Friday, July 26, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, July 27, 2024 - 1:55 p.m.
  • Sunday, July 28, 2024 - 1:55 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 30, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 31, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, August 1, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Friday, August 2, 2024 - 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, August 3, 2024 - 1:55 p.m.
  • Sunday, August 4, 2024 - 1:55 p.m.
  • Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, August 7, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, August 8, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Sunday, August 11, 2024 - 2:55 p.m.
  • Monday, August 12, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.
  • Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - 10:30 a.m.

Where can you buy Pittsburgh Steelers training camp tickets?

You can pick up a ticket for training camp via Ticketmaster starting Tuesday, June 25. Admission to training camp is free, but fans must have a mobile ticket for identification purposes. Season ticket holders will have early access in the morning to secure their tickets before they become open to the general public.

What can fans expect from the Steelers in 2024?

Pittsburgh had an up-and-down season in 2023 and while they made the playoffs with a 10-7 record, they were eliminated in the wild card by the Buffalo Bills. They struggled on offense, with offensive coordinator Matt Canada and a lack of an elite quarterback being seen as the issue (many feel Kenny Pickett was a huge reach in the 2022 draft).

The front office has made efforts to fix the issues and have a new OC in ex-Atlanta Falcons HC Arthur Smith in 2024, as well as two new QBs in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. The franchise signed perennial Pro Bowler Wilson to a short-term contract and traded for Fields from the Chicago Bears. Both players have a point to prove and will aim for the starting job in training camp and beyond.

Pittsburgh hasn't had a losing season since he took over the reins, and it's unlikely that will start now. The playoffs are the minimum expectation for the franchise, and they will be determined to win their first postseason game since early 2016.

