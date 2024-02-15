When do Super Bowl 59 tickets go on sale? Everything we know so far

The planning for the next Super Bowl has begun following the conclusion of the last one on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game was only the second championship game to go into overtime. The Chiefs defended their title, thanks to a game-winning touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to Mecole Hardman Jr. Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas was an unforgettable event, but we now look forward to Super Bowl 59.

We know the date and location of the Big Game in 2025, Feb. 9, at New Orleans, Louisiana's Caesars Superdome. This will be the event's eighth time in the stadium and 11th in the city of New Orleans.

Let's find out when Super Bowl 59 ticket sales begin.

When do Super Bowl 59 tickets go on sale?

Being the most watched athletic event in America every year, Super Bowl tickets are always in high demand. Packages for Super Bowl 59, which include tickets, are not yet available for purchase but will be once the regular season starts in September.

Usually, as teams are eliminated from the playoff picture, more seats become available for the Big Game tickets that are typically listed all through the NFL regular season.

The only way to get the tickets is online; they are not available at any ticket offices. Most fans will hold off on purchasing tickets until after the conference games so they can find out if their team advances to the championship game.

The cost of Super Bowl tickets usually increases shortly after the divisional games, but that's not always the case.

How much do Super Bowl tickets cost?

Super Bowl ticket prices usually increase just after the postseason divisional and conference games and decrease as the big game gets closer.

Super Bowl tickets usually have a face value of between $900-3,300. Nonetheless, a portion of these tickets are provided to NFL teams or are offered for sale at face value to players, coaches and other associated parties, with the remaining tickets going to the league's financial backers and sponsors.

Ticket brokers on secondary markets, such as StubHub or SeatGeek, are the only options available to other purchasers. StubHub reports that the average cost per Super Bowl ticket sold in 2024 was $8,400. The range is between around $6,800 and $22,900.