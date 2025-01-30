When was the Super Bowl invented? All about the Big Game's history and origin

The Super Bowl attracts more interest and excitement than most other athletic events in the world. Although it wasn't always that way, the occasion is now considered an unofficial national holiday in the US. The Super Bowl has a rich history filled with rivalries, iconic games and significant events.

The AFL was founded in 1960 by a group of businessmen who were dissatisfied with the NFL's reluctance to grow and wanted their own professional football teams. This is where the Super Bowl got its start. Then, as an alternative league playing a different style of football, the AFL continued to grow.

Lamar Hunt, the owner of the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs, and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle signed a merger deal in 1966 that would officially unite the two leagues in 1970. Additionally, they agreed that the NFL and AFL champions would play each other at the end of the season. Hunt wrote to Rozelle proposing that the new game be named the "Super Bowl," referencing his kids' "Super Ball" toy as his inspiration for the name.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Sportswriters and journalists quickly began using the “Super Bowl” in preparation for the first edition in January 1967, and it has remained ever since, despite Hunt and Rozelle's initial belief that a name more appropriate might be found for the championship game.

Although the "AFL-NFL World Championship Game" was the original name of the AFL vs. NFL game, the Super Bowl became the official moniker in 1969 before the two leagues formally joined forces in 1970.

Following the integration, the NFL was divided into the AFC and the NFC, with the winners of each conference playing each other in the Super Bowl at the conclusion of each season.

Expand Tweet

Which teams played in the first Super Bowl?

In 1967, the NFL's Green Bay Packers, under the leadership of quarterback Bart Starr and legendary head coach Vince Lombardi, defeated the AFL's Kansas City Chiefs 35–10 to capture the inaugural championship silverware. After completing 16 of 23 throws for 250 yards and two touchdowns during the game, Starr received recognition as the first Super Bowl's most valuable player.

With tickets ranging between $10 and $15 thought to be too expensive, Super Bowl I was the only one in history to not sell out. It was a game between two organizations from smaller, midwestern locales as well. Additionally, the live performances lacked the star power that succeeding Super Bowls were known for.

The AFL did not win its first Super Bowl until Super Bowl III, when the New York Jets, with quarterback Joe Namath, defeated the Baltimore Colts of the NFL 16–7 in 1969.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.