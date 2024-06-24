When does Texans training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Houston Texans got their quarterback of the future in C. J. Stroud, picking him No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL draft. Stroud showed immense pomise and won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award last year.

The Texans had a phenomenal 2023 season. Led by Stroud, they clinched the AFC South division for the firsts time since 2019 and made a trip to the postseason. The Texans reached the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, losing 10-34 to the Baltimore Ravens, in a season where they were tipped to be a draft lottery contender.

Fans will be pretty excited about the direction in which the Texans are headed, under C. J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans. To get fans up to speed, let's take a look at the Texans' training camp dates and schedule, how to get tickets, and what fans can expect this year.

When does the Houston Texans training camp start?

According to the Texans' website, training camp begins on Thursday, July 18. All players are required to report in Houston on Wednesday, July 17 and attend tune-up sessions.

Fans can watch C. J. Stroud, Stefon Diggs, and the rest of the team at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

What's the full Houston Texans training camp schedule?

Here's a look at the complete Houston Texans training camp schedule:

Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Friday, July 26, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Saturday, July 27, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Monday, July 29, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Sunday, August 11, 2024: Start time 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 21, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Thursday, August 22, 2024: Start time 9 a.m.

Houston Texans training camp location

The Houston Texans will conduct all their training camp at the Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston.

Where can you buy Houston Texans training camp tickets?

According to the Texans, their fans can obtain free practice tickets starting Thursday, June 20, at 10 AM through Ticketmaster. Fans will have access to eight practices available to the general public.

The Texans begin preseason with the 2024 Hall of Fame game against the Chicago Bears on August 1 (7 PM) at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

What can fans expect from the Texans in 2024?

The Houston Texans punched above their weight last season and proved to be one of the year's surprises. They nailed the 2023 draft as they snagged the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year, quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. respectively.

Meanwhile in April, they received perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs in exchange for a future 2025 second-round pick from the Buffalo Bills. Diggs joining an impressive pass-catching unit should excite fans as their team hopes to make another deep playoff run.

The Texans have built a solid contending roster this season with the additons of Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. Many NFL analysts have C. J. Stroud as their MVP candidates and dubbed Texans as the "biggest threat" to Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl three-peat.

