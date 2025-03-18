When is Texas’ Pro Day? Details and schedule and top 5 prospects to watch for 2025 NFL Draft

Many NFL Draft candidates had the opportunity to take both mental and athletic tests at the NFL Combine, which was held in Indianapolis last month. There are more physical tests that these candidates have to go through when they attend their respective Pro Days.

Irrespective of whether they received an invitation to the scouting combine or not, all prospects eligible for the draft will be allowed to take part in supervised drills on their pro days before draft day in April.

Candidates from the University of Texas will have their pro day on March 25. The event, which is off-limits to the public, is likely going to take place at the indoor training facilities at Denius Fields.

Top five prospects to watch out for at Texas Pro Day in 2025

Following the invitation of 14 of their best players to the NFL Scouting Combine last month, it became increasingly clearer that the Texas Longhorns had some of the best players in all of college football last year.

Here are the top five prospects to watch:

1) WR Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.29 seconds and 10-yard split time of 1.49 seconds at the NFL Combine last month. Scouts will look for him to demonstrate his exceptional speed and acceleration once again during drills at the Texas Longhorns pro day.

He is currently projected as a first-round draft pick, so all eyes will be on him as he takes the field on March 25.

2) OT Kelvin Banks Jr.

Kelvin Banks Jr. is a promising offensive lineman who, depending on where organizations see him suited, might play as a guard or a tackle in the NFL.

Scouts will pay close attention to Banks' footwork, agility, and hand usage in pass protection during Texas' pro day.

3) CB Jahdae Barron

Jahdae Barron is expected to take part in the Texas Pro Day drills later this month, especially given that he did not finish all of the NFL Combine workouts.

Barron recorded a 40-yard sprint time of 4.39 seconds at the NFL Combine, but he decided not to take part in any additional testing. Even though the cornerback's 40-yard dash timing was noteworthy, his performance at the Pro Day may further allay fears about his speed.

4) WR Isaiah Bond

Former Texas wide receiver Isaiah Bond will take part in drills on the Longhorns' campus on March 25. He intends to participate in the 40-yard dash there once again in an attempt to outperform his result at last month's combine.

Bond failed to beat the record set by Xavier Worthy (4.21 seconds) with 40-yard dash timings of 4.41 and 4.39 seconds at the NFL combine last month as he promised. The star receiver, currently projected to be selected in the late second round, may improve his draft value if he achieves an improved time on his pro day.

5) OT Cameron Williams

Cameron Williams is among the more fascinating players in the 2025 draft considering he started for only one season in college. Despite his recent projected rise on draft boards, Williams will need to perform well at the Texas Pro Day in order to secure a spot as a Day 1 or Day 2 pick.

