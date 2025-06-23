When does Titans training camp 2025 start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Tennessee Titans had a 2024 season to forget. The franchise struggled for form throughout the campaign and ended up with the worst record in the league. One consolation for their poor form was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, and the team selected a new quarterback in Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward.
With the 2025 campaign on the horizon, let's examine the full schedule, ticket info, and other details for the 2025 Titans training camp.
When does the Tennessee Titans' training camp start?
According to Yahoo Sports, the Tennessee Titans' training camp starts on July 22, 2025. The Titans will have their rookies and veterans report to training camp on July 22, with their first practice session set for July 23.
The Titans were active in free agency and the draft to get back to playoff contention. Most eyes will be on their new quarterback, Cam Ward, as he's looking to wrestle the starting job away from Will Levis.
What's the full Tennessee Titans training camp schedule?
Here's a look at the complete Titans' training camp schedule:
- July 22, 2025: Players arrive in Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, Tennessee
- July 23, 2025: First training camp session
- August 9, 2025: Preseason Game 1 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- August 15, 2025: Preseason Game 2: at Atlanta Falcons
- August 22, 2025: Preseason Game 3: vs. Minnesota Vikings
Kindly note: This will be updated if the team adds dates to the schedule.
Where can you buy Tennessee Titans training camp tickets?
Tennessee Titans training camp tickets will be available on the franchise's website. These tickets aren't out yet, but fans can look forward to an update soon.
What can fans expect from the Tennessee Titans in 2025?
The Titans haven't been the same since the Mike Vrabel, Ryan Tannehill, and Derrick Henry days. Vrabel now coaches the New England Patriots, Tannehill is a free agent and Henry is fresh off posting a 1,900-yard season in Baltimore with the Ravens.
Meanwhile, Tennessee is fresh off its worst season in years and was one of the easiest teams to beat in 2024. Their front office made key moves in the offseason, but it might be too early to say whether it's enough.
Improvement on last campaign seems highly likely, and fans have the right to feel optimistic, although that might be measured for the upcoming season. With Cam Ward as their franchise quarterback, potentially for the present and definitely for the future, his development will be key. Tennessee might be careful with Ward's confidence and development, so he might not be the starter come Week 1.
