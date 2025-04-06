When Tom Brady gave the most awkward response about his favorite part attending Met Gala

Besides his playing skills, NFL legend Tom Brady was also known for his fashion skills. When Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen attended the 2018 annual Met Gala event in matching outfits, things didn’t click well for the NFL superstar when he appeared in a black and gold tuxedo.

While Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen slayed the event again with a Versace gown, the NFL star became the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons. When he was confronted by People in May 2018 to comment on his wardrobe, Brady gave an awkward response and called the ending his favorite part of the night. Brady’s reluctance showcased that he was embarrassed by the outfit.

Tom Brady wore a black tux with a lapel in golden embroidery and a turtleneck beneath the coat. Meanwhile, his then-wife, Bündchen, wore a golden-colored gown with a high neck and a scarf that were all made from eco-friendly material. Bündchen later thanked Versace for the gown through an Instagram post. She wrote,

“Thank you @versace for working so hard to make me an eco dress. The fabric and lining used are both 100% organic silk ecologically dyed, the threads are 100% organic cotton and everything is certificated as GOTS: Global Organic Textile Standard.”

Though Bündchen was appreciated for her wardrobe choice, Brady was slammed by fans for his outfit.

One fan linked Brady to the fictional folklore of Harry Potter and wrote,

“Tom Brady’s out here looking like Draco Malfoy’s lacrosse coach.”

Another fan called out Brady as the super-villain from the James Bond movies,

“There’s no way Tom Brady isn’t secretly a James Bond super-villain.”

Gisele Bündchen calls Tom Brady a fashion guy

Tom Brady’s embarrassment was justified since he is known for his choice of outfit and is labeled as a sharply dressed man on most occasions. During an interview with Access Hollywood in April 2016, Bündchen described him as more fashionable among the two.

“I have to tell you I’m supposed to be the fashion person here but I’m married to a fashion guy. I don’t understand what’s happening. It’s easier him dressing me than me dressing him. I mean, really, he has a great sense of style.”

Brady later clarified that his outfit was chosen by Bündchen since the theme of the event was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

