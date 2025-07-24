  • home icon
By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 24, 2025 21:03 GMT
When Tom Brady didn't mince words on anointing Hulk Hogan as the GOAT wrestler (Credits: IMAGN)

As one of the best and most competitive athletes in history, Tom Brady never hesitated to recognize all his peers and individuals who have been greats in their own right. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently shared his list of GOATs of several sports, including the NBA, WNBA, soccer, golf and more.

Back in May, during an interview on Logan Paul's "IMPAULSIVE" show, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star revealed his pick for the WWE GOAT. This has been a common topic of discussion for several years, with vintage superstars such as Bruno Sammartino or Andre "The Giant" mentioned among the candidates. A few from the Golden Age (80s to early 90s) also have a solid case.

For Tom Brady, though, the pick was clear. He went with the late Hulk Hogan, the man who took pro wrestling to new heights during the 80s. Two months before Hogan, born as Terry Bolea, died, TB12 had no doubt about his status among the greatest in the business.

Ques: Greatest ever WWE wrestler?

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady: Hulk Hogan. (27:40)

Hogan was the centerpiece of Vince McMahon's plans to make professional wrestling, especially WWE, a global product. He headlined the first WrestleMania, an annual event that changed the sport forever.

Hulk Hogan was the biggest attraction of the company for many years, and his impact transcended the ring. He became a pop culture icon, appeared in different movies and TV shows beyond wrestling and started a revolution for the business.

His life wasn't exempt from controversy, but there's no denying that Hogan, either in WWE as the classic American Hero or in WCW as the leader of NWO, left a huge impact on fans.

Tom Brady is considered the GOAT by former Super Bowl opponent

While he labeled Hulk Hogan as the greatest WWE superstar of all time, Tom Brady earned that label from Tyrann Mathieu. During a Thursday conversation with Kay Adams on her "Up & Adams" show, the now-retired safety named Brady the NFL GOAT.

“I would say he's a great quarterback. The greatest of all time. I think that's still like reserved for Brady. And I think with Brady, like that's just longevity. That's respect. That's just playing against this guy. You know, in the biggest stages, like he was one of the most competitive, accurate, like he just had like a single mindset to win by any means necessary."
Mathieu added that Patrick Mahomes is getting closer, but Brady still has the edge.

