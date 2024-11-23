"Everyone wants to be appreciated more": When Tom Brady pleaded the fifth on answering questions about the Patriots

Tom Brady was one of the driving forces behind the New England Patriots' unparalleled success and will forever hold a special place in fans' hearts.

However, much of the credit for the Patriots' dominance is also attributed to coach Bill Belichick. Together, the Brady-Belichick duo transformed the Patriots into one of the most iconic dynasties in football history.

Yet, not everything was smooth between them, as their partnership came to an end in 2019. When Brady was interviewed by Jim Gray at the Milken Institute Global Conference in 2018, he gave a cryptic response about his relationship with Belichick:

“I plead the fifth,” Brady said. “I think everyone in general wants to be appreciated more at work.”

The growing tensions between Bill Belichick and Tom Brady

Rumors of tension between Brady and Belichick began surfacing as early as 2017. Even team owner Robert Kraft acknowledged the friction, suggesting that the two

"needed to get their egos checked."

One major point of contention was Tom Brady not receiving a multi-year contract extension after Jimmy Garoppolo was traded. However, Brady later revealed that he wouldn’t have accepted the contract, even if offered, citing a challenging team environment under Belichick.

Brady’s struggles were also highlighted in the 2018 documentary "Tom vs. Time." His former wife, Gisele Bündchen, shared insights about Brady’s frustrations:

“These last two years have been very challenging for him in so many ways. He tells me, 'I love it so much, and I just want to go to work and feel appreciated and have fun.'”

Despite the personal tensions, Brady and Belichick continued to deliver results, winning Super Bowls in 2017 and 2019 and making 11 consecutive AFC Championship appearances.

Tom Brady leaves the Patriots for Buccaneers

While Brady was measured in his public comments, his words resonated with the Patriots’ management. When asked about the possibility of being released by them, Brady said in Mark Leibovich's book, "Big Game":

“They can do whatever they want.”

Brady ultimately parted ways with the Patriots in 2020, joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Robert Kraft, who admired both Brady and Belichick, supported the decision, though he regretted losing such a historic duo.

Brady went on to win a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021, proving he still had greatness left in him, even without Belichick by his side.

