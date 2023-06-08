When Tom Brady recruited Peter Griffin to the Patriots in a Family Guy twist

Tom Brady once recruited one of his high school classmates to join him on the New England Patriots in an unorthodox way. During their high school reunion, Brady noticed him plowing through other people in an aggressive run to the bathroom. He took notice of the power and athleticism, believing this classmate could translate to a useful football player on the Patriots.

The franchise rewarded him with a contract to join the team per Brady's request. The legendary quarterback was right about their new addition being capable of helping the team as he became a major weapon in the Patriots' offense. The only issue is that the new teammate built a reputation for excessively celebrating his touchdowns and was beginning to irritate the other players.

While Brady found a useful offensive player, his attitude clearly didn't fit in with the traditional Patriot way of approaching football. This resulted in Brady's recruit being cut from the team, mostly due to his showboating. He ended up signing a contract with the London Sillnannies. His new team faced off against his former one, with Tom Brady leading the Patriots to victory.

If the plot of this story sounds like something out of a television show, that's because it is. The fictional scenario was played out on an episode of the popular animated comedy series Family Guy. The former classmate that Brady recruited to the Patriots is Peter Griffin, one of the main characters of the show. The episode is titled Patriot Games and added it's usual comic twist to potential real-life situations.

Some of the other comical elements added into the episode is Stewie becoming a sports bookie taking on various wagers and Griffin trying to convince the London Sillinannies to take steroids to be able to compete with the Patriots. It also showed the Sillinannies run off the football field in fear of facing Tom Brady, who voiced the role himself in the animation.

Tom Brady has several comedy appearances in major hits

Tom Brady has been no stranger to making comedy cameo appearances like he did on Family Guy. He was used in another iconic animated comedy series when he was featured on The Simpsons.

The 45-year-old also appeared on multiple episodes of the hit show Entourage and even took his comedy to the big screen during a Ted 2 movie role. While these are some of his biggest comedy highlights, he has played himself in more than 100 cameo appearances in movies and TV, according to IMDb.

