When Tom Brady’s excitement about moving to Tampa in 2020 led to hilarious reaction from Jameis Winston

A fan account, The Sports Memery, posted a throwback from 2020 when NFL legend Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Never forget,” the account posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

It was a tribute to the completion of five years since the day Brady made his announcement.

On March 17, Tom Brady tweeted:

“PUMPED to move to Tampa! What should I know about the city?”

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston responded:

“OMG you’re moving to Tampa!? I live here! What brings you to the area?”

Winston served as the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Brady’s move was announced. It meant only one thing — Brady would serve as the starting quarterback for the Bucs going forward.

Winston was sure that his time with the Bucs was coming to an end. He led the NFL in passing yards (5,109) in 2019, with a completion rate of 60.7% and 33 touchdowns. However, he also had 30 interceptions in the same season, making him the only QB with 30 or more touchdowns and interceptions in a single season.

With a 7-9 record in 2019, the Bucs failed to qualify for the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season with Winston. As a result, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians started looking for a more reliable option. Since Brady made himself available, the Bucs opted for the NFL legend and soon released Winston.

When Winston was interviewed by Fox in April 2020 about his release, he responded:

“One thing you can learn about me is my faith. I have tremendous faith in my Lord, and one thing about Tom Brady is it's understood that he is the GOAT. For you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city that you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me.”

Winston added that he was willing to play as a backup to top quarterbacks since he also wanted to win Super Bowls. He eventually signed with the New Orleans Saints as a backup to Drew Brees.

Tom Brady reveals why he picked Tampa Bay over other teams

Tom Brady, on the other hand, had many reasons to join the Bucs, including the weather in Tampa. After leaving the Patriots, he was looking for a potential Super Bowl-winning team. He liked Bruce Arians as well as wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Another factor was his son, Jack, who lived on the East Coast.

