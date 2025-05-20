Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers may be friendly; however, the seven-time Super Bowl champion shut down rumors that they were in a "bromance." Brady made the comment while speaking to reporters in November 2018.

Ad

Brady was still playing for the New England Patriots at the time, and was gearing up to face Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. A reporter asked Brady about his conversation with him, and called their friendship a "bromance." However, Brady insisted that it wasn't that close of a relationship.

"You talk to Aaron Rodgers this week because I know you guys are friends, its pretty well-documented some people call it a bromance, what do you call it?" the reporter asked.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Oh really? I don't call it that," Brady said. "Call what? My relationship with him? It's just we know each other, yeah we're just friends."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady made it clear that they were "just friends," downplaying any close relationship between them. Brady and the New England Patriots went on to defeat Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers 31-17.

Tom Brady named Aaron Rodgers as one of the most talented quarterbacks in NFL history

Since his retirement from the NFL, Tom Brady has dabbled with creating content for his YouTube channel. In a recent video where Brady taught viewers how to throw a ball correctly, he also shared his opinion on who has the best arm talent in the history of the league.

Ad

Before admitting that it was a harder question than one would assume it would be, he began listing his top choices. Dan Marino and Aaron Rodgers were his top two and said that he believed many NFL fans would also name them at the top of their lists.

"Good question, all-time arm talent? Dan Marino, Aaron Rodgers, I think most people would certainly say those two," Brady said on April 24. "I'd say Brett Favre, I would probably say, this is harder than I think. I might put Matt Stafford up there. I'm missing a lot of people. Jeff George, Randall Cunningham, Michael Vick and Josh Allen."

Ad

Expand Tweet

In five regular season matchups, Tom Brady had the upper hand, winning three. The two quarterbacks also faced each at the 2020 NFC championship Game, when Brady defeated Rodgers en route to his seventh Super Bowl win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bethany Cohen Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.



Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.



The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.



Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts. Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.