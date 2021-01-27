When did Tom Brady win his first Super Bowl?

New England Patriots started the 2001 NFL season with Drew Bledsoe as their starting quarterback. However, Bledsoe would suffer a fatal injury in the 2001 NFL season and was replaced by Tom Brady. Brady would then start 14 games for the New England Patriots.

This was the beginning of Tom Brady's dominance in the NFL for the next 20 years. The New England Patriots did not know what they would get out of Tom Brady when he made his first start. They did not expect too much out of the young quarterback.

New England were just looking for Tom Brady to fill in until Drew Bledsoe could recover. Once Brady got the nod to be the starting quarterback, though, he would not give up the position.

2001 NFL season: Tom Brady begins his dominance

Tom Brady finished the 2001 NFL season with a record of (11-3) and would lead the New England Patriots to the NFL Playoffs. However, Tom Brady did not produce eye-popping numbers in his first season as the starter.

2001 Season | 2020 Season @Patriots | @Buccaneers

Tom Brady heads into his 10th Super Bowl. 55th NFL Super Bowl and Bradys played in 10. That means brady has played in almost 20% of the NFL Super Bowls.



Thats equivalent to 1 in every 5 Super Bowls.



Mind blowing. pic.twitter.com/UHFcwJlYIg — Patriots Insight (@InsightPatriots) January 25, 2021

Tom Brady's 2001 NFL season stats:

-- Completion percentage: 63.9

-- Passing yards: 2,843 yards

Advertisement

-- Touchdowns: 18

-- Interceptions: 12

Tom Brady may not have put together an MVP-like season, but he won football games. Brady leading the New England Patriots to the playoffs was a success in its own. The Patriots would have never thought that Tom Brady would lead them to something they had never done before as a franchise.

2001 NFL Playoffs: Tom Brady wins the Super Bowl for the first time

Tom Brady's first NFL Playoff game when the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders met would be one to remember. The game would be played in a snow storm, but Brady's Patriots squeaked out a 16-13 victory over the Raiders.

The next stop on Brady's journey to his first NFL Super Bowl was against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tom Brady would lead the New England Patriots to the AFC Championship Game.

Advertisement

The New England Patriots would go into Pittsburgh and defeat the Steelers 24-17, and Brady would win his first AFC Championship Game. Just when Tom Brady thought things could not get any tougher, he would be heading into the Super Bowl to meet the St. Louis Rams.

St. Louis Rams were known as "The Greatest Show on Turf" and were heavy favorites against the Patriots. However, Tom Brady would not get rattled by the big game feel against the Rams.

New England shocked the world by upsetting the St. Louis Rams to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Tom Brady would win his first of many Super Bowl rings in 2001.