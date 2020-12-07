NFL: When was Tyreek Hill drafted?

The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Tyreek Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft with the 165th overall pick.

Hills' rise in the NFL has been rapid but rough. He had first-round talent, but his even his draft position in the first round caused controversy due to Hill having pleaded guilty to domestic abuse and strangulation when he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend during his time at Oklahoma State University. Hill received three years' probation and was dismissed from the football and track team at OSU. He finished his college career at West Alabama State.

The Chiefs ignored the red flags mainly due to Hill's raw talent and ability to run a 4.25-second 40-yard dash.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not regret their decision to draft Hill, at least not initially.

He made the Pro Bowl his first two seasons as a kick returner, and the last two years as a receiver.

Last season, Hill helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl championship with one of the league's most eruptive offensive units.

Tyreek Hill's rocky road since being drafted

Within his rookie season, Tyreek Hill became one of the top pass-catchers in the NFL, and feasibly one of the leading deep ball wide receivers in the league.

In 2017, Hill had the top three max speeds in receiving touchdowns. In September 2017, the Chiefs' 19-12 loss to the Texans Hill's 105-yard kickoff return touchdown was the fastest measured at that time. Despite being called back due to a penalty.

#NextGenStats Hill reached a max speed of 21.19 MPH on his 64-yard receiving TD vs LAC



That's the 2nd-fastest max speed on a rec TD this season, trailing only... Tyreek Hill in Week 7 on a 64-yard rec TD vs OAK (21.64 MPH)



Hill has the Top 3 max speeds on receiving TDs in 2017 https://t.co/i5nEoPST28 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 17, 2017

Hills led the Chiefs in 7-0 lead against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018. He fielded a punt and rushed 91 yards for a touchdown, his 12th career touchdown of 50 plus yards.

That's how you open the season. 🐆✌️



TYREEK TO THE HOUSE! pic.twitter.com/YuXWlSTbSk — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 9, 2018

In 2019, things went downhill for Tyreek Hill. He got --once again- charged with assault and battery toward his fiancee and his three-year-old son.

In April of 2019, disturbing audio was leaked about the assault, forcing Chiefs general manager Brett Veach to suspend Hill.

However, by July, the investigation was no longer active, and Hill resumed his position as Cheifs' wide receiver.

All in all, it was a tremendous partnership for the Chiefs and Hill. The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since 1970, with a staggering 31-20 win, against the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes completed 44-yard passes to Hill, leading to the Chiefs' first Super Bowl win in over two decades.

Tyreek Hill is a force to be reckoned within the field and is just getting started in what could be a Hall of Fame career.