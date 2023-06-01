Tyreek Hill is an entertainer, both on and off the field. The Super Bowl winner always puts on a show for the cameras.

In February 2022, Hill attended the NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. ESPN got a glimpse of the NFL star and reporter Laura Rutledge immediately went over to interview the wideout.

The Miami Dolphins star appeared to be enjoying himself in Sin City and was visibly pumped for the game. Before ending the interview, Hill took things to a whole new level, which made WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin proud.

Hill said: "There's one more thing I want to do," before smashing two beer cans Stone Cold Steve Austin style and spraying them on himself.

The NFL star sprayed beer on his face, neck, and clothes as well, leaving viewers in splits.

Some fans also pointed out that Stone Cold used to drink two beers at once when he performed his trademark celebration routine, but Hill drank no beers at once and ended up absolutely soaked.

How did Tyreek Hill fare in the 2022 NFL season?

Tyreek Hill enjoyed a stellar debut season with the Miami Dolphins in 2022 after leaving the Kansas City Chiefs. The receiver finished the regular season with 1,710 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 119 receptions.

Hill helped the Dolphins qualify for the postseason as they grabbed second place in the AFC East. However, Miami was eliminated from the playoffs in the wild-card round by the Buffalo Bills.

Nonetheless, Hill will be expected to play another crucial role for the Dolphins in the 2023 season. The 29-year-old formed an excellent partnership with Tua Tagovailoa before the quarterback entered concussion protocols.

Mike McDaniel's Dolphins have the ingredients to make a deep run into the playoffs next season. In Hill, Miami has one of the best receivers in the NFL and they'll be looking to extract the most out of their premier offensive weapon.

