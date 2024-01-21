When will the 2024 NFL MVP be announced? Full details on league’s award ceremony

The NFL MVP Award is given yearly to the best player during the regular season. This award has been won by numerous legends of the game, like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Brett Favre. This year's NFL MVP will be presented to the best player of the 2023 regular season.

The 2024 MVP Award will be presented in Las Vegas at the NFL Honors Award ceremony on Feb. 8. We have some favorites for the award; however, one name stands above the rest on the list.

Who is the favorite to win the 2024 NFL MVP Award?

Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson is the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 NFL MVP Award. The Ravens' legend has been phenomenal this season and helped guide the team to the best record in the league.

Jackson had one of his best statistical seasons in the 2023-24 season, amassing a stat line of 3,678 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 16 games. Furthermore, Jackson added 821 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns for good measure.

Lamar Jackson started the season with a deserved new deal from the Ravens after an interesting contractual standoff. Jackson's new contract made him one of the best-paid quarterbacks in the league, and it's clear that he has repaid the Ravens' faith.

The Louisville product is all but certain to win his second MVP Award, putting him at the level of Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes and two behind Aaron Rodgers among active players with multiple MVP awards.

The past 10 NFL MVPs

Over the last decade, we've seen some of the best quarterbacks in the league capture the MVP Award. Let's take a look back at the past ten winners of the illustrious honor:

2022: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2021: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2020: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2019: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

2018: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

2017: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

2016: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

2015: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

2014: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

2013: Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos