When will the 49ers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 22, 2024 15:48 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
After an injury to Brock Purdy brutally cut short the San Francisco 49ers' charge in 2022, the team’s 2023 season saw them make a run to the Super Bowl.

The Niners won the NFC West for the second straight season and were the first team to guarantee a spot in the playoffs in 2023.

The 49ers triumphed over the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions in the divisional playoffs and the NFC Championship Game, respectively. However, they faced defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of the Super Bowl, 25–22.

The 49ers will soon welcome their players back for training camp in preparation for a new season. Let's examine the complete itinerary, ticket information, and other crucial facts of the team's impending training camp.

When does the San Francisco 49ers' training camp start?

The official reporting dates for training camps for all NFL teams, along with the anticipated arrival dates of rookies and veterans, were released by the league on Tuesday.

Rookie players for the San Francisco 49ers will report to the team's Santa Clara, California, facility on July 16. One week later, on July 23, the veterans of the team will also be welcomed to the SAP Performance Facility.

The training camp phase will begin in mid-summer and lead into the preseason, which starts in August. This will be part of the staged offseason workout regimen required by the current Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA.

The 49ers' training camp will run from 9 AM to 1 PM on all open days; however, practice dates and timings are liable to alterations at any time.

Where can you buy San Francisco 49ers' training camp tickets?

Fans who wish to visit the 49ers' training camp must obtain a mobile ticket, according to the team's official website.

All proceeds from the $10 price of tickets go to the 49ers Foundation. It is vital to know that there are no refunds once a ticket is purchased. Furthermore, kids under the age of two are allowed free of charge.

Tickets for the training camp are exclusively accessible on mobile devices via the 49ers mobile app.

What should be the 49ers' target for the 2024 season?

Although the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs was a devastating moment, there are still many reasons to be optimistic about the team.

It is reasonable to anticipate that the Niners, who are still a very strong club, will go deep into the postseason in 2024.

