When will Anthony Richardson return? Everything we know so far about Colts QB's injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans. This wasn't the first injury of his season as he earlier missed one game due to a concussion.

The fourth overall pick from the 2023 NFL Draft is facing a lengthy spell on the sideline. He underwent a successful surgery after getting diagnosed with a Shoulder A/C Joint Sprain.

The Colts don't want to rush him back from injury and due to this, Anthony Richardson is ruled out for the rest of the season. However, he is expected to be healthy for next season's OTAs and training camp barring any other injuries.

Who is Anthony Richardson's backup?

The Colts started the season 3-2, but after Anthony Richardson's injury, they are now 5-5 heading into Week 11. After their bye week, they'll face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will hope to remain in the playoff race.

In Richardson's absence, Gardner Minshew is now the starting quarterback. In 10 appearances this season, he has thrown for 1,721 yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions with a passer rating of 83.8.

Indianapolis Colts QB Depth Chart:

Gardner Minshew Sam Ehlinger

Anthony Richardson's stats in rookie season

Richardson played just four games in his rookie season and he got hurt in three of those games. However, with the minimal playing time that he got in his rookie season, the Indianapolis Colts quarterback impressed everyone.

He threw for 577 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception in his rookie season while also rushing for 136 yards on 25 carries for four rushing touchdowns.

Coming into the draft there were some concerns about Richardson which is why some projected Will Levis to get picked before him. However, the Colts had their eyes set on him and drafted with the fourth overall pick.

New head coach Shane Steichen was working quite well with the rookie quarterback and brought the best out of him. Despite the injuries, the franchise has no doubts about their quarterback as they view Anthony Richardson as their franchise quarterback.

The AFC South now has a glut of young quarterbacks. If Richardson, Levis, C.J. Stroud, and Trevor Lawrence continue to play well, the division will be extremely competitive for years to come.