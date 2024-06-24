  • NFL
  • When will the Cardinals training camp start? Information on the team's schedule ahead of the 2024 season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 24, 2024 17:17 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic
When will the Cardinals training camp start? Information on the team's schedule ahead of the new season

The Arizona Cardinals enter the 2024 season with a great deal of potential and optimism, despite their abysmal 4-13 record last year. The Cardinals have taken steps to intensify their rebuilding so far this offseason and maybe their chances of advancing to the postseason in 2024.

The NFC team is getting ready to welcome its players back to the team's facilities for training camp in anticipation of the 2024 season.

When does the Arizona Cardinals' training camp start?

As off-season activities come to an end, teams throughout the league are gradually revealing their plans for July, when training camps usually start.

The Arizona Cardinals made their official training camp announcement last week. The team's training camp is scheduled to start on July 23.

The rookies and veterans of the Cardinals will report for camp on the same day. State Farm Stadium in Glendale will serve as the location of their training camp.

Arizona has yet to release the dates of its open camp practices, but that information will be available soon. Digital tickets were needed to enter each of the team's training camp sessions during the last offseason. In addition, parking and entry to the team's sessions at State Farm Stadium were complimentary.

Everyone will be watching head coach Jonathan Gannon and the team throughout training camp to see how much progress they've made during the offseason. The Cardinals, who finished 4-13 last year, have made changes to their squad and are now hoping that their investments will start to pay off.

What should be the Cardinals' expectations for the 2024 season?

There is a chance that the Arizona Cardinals may compete for a postseason berth in 2024, but it is unlikely given how competitive the MFC conference is.

With a fit Kyler Murray at center, a second season under Gannon's direction, and a ton of new talent, the Cardinals could make some waves in 2024 even if they miss the playoffs.

The Cardinals enter the season with a fit quarterback, a young, highly promising wide receiver in Marvin Harrison Jr., and young defensive players who can only become better. It would come as a surprise if they weren't able to compete with some of the better NFC teams and outdo their win total from the previous campaign.

