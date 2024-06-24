  • NFL
  • When will the Falcons' training camp start? Information on the team's schedule ahead of the 2024 season

When will the Falcons' training camp start? Information on the team's schedule ahead of the 2024 season

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 24, 2024 20:00 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA
When will the Falcons' training camp start?

Despite finishing with a 7-10 record and missing the playoffs last season, the Atlanta Falcons showed that they had improved in a number of categories. This has contributed to the team's strong internal optimism that they would improve significantly in 2024.

Let's examine the specifics of the Falcons' training camp and more in anticipation of the 2024 NFL season.

When does the Atlanta Falcons' training camp start?

Last week, the NFL announced the dates on which all 32 teams will report to training camp. The Atlanta Falcons will be among the last clubs to return for training camp, in July, having been among the earliest groups to report for Organized Team Activities earlier this spring.

also-read-trending Trending

According to the organization, both their veterans and rookies will report to Flowery Branch, Georgia, for training camp on Wednesday, July 24.

The enthusiasm is already evident even though the Falcons' training camp doesn't start for another month. The team has a lot of potential this season, and we'll soon see the players returning to action.

Unlike in the past years, Atlanta won't host on-site open practices this year due to continuing construction at IBM Performance Field. However, the group will hold two public practices at Seckinger High School in Buford. The first day of training camp, July 24, will mark the start of open practice.

The Falcons' off-site practices this year will have more details revealed later on, including timing, parking, and how to get tickets.

After six straight seasons with losing records, everyone will be watching Falcons head coach Raheem Morris when training camp starts. They would be looking to understand how he intends to turn this team's fortune around.

What are the expectations for the Falcons in 2024?

The Atlanta Falcons have bigger targets for 2024 after adding quarterback Kirk Cousins earlier in the summer. Establishing good connections at training camp will be essential to the team's success too, since there are a lot of new players on the roster.

The Falcons' top goal heading into the season should be to win the NFC South, and with all the new players and roster additions, there's little reason to believe they can't.

An NFC South-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers team finished with a 9-8 record this past season. The Bucs also qualified for the postseason in 2022 with an 8-9 record.

Although past performance is rarely a reliable predictor of future success, the Falcons should still be able to win the NFC South division title. But for that, they have to get the best performance out of their players.

