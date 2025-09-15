  • home icon
  When will Joe Burrow return? Exploring Bengals QB's recovery timeline after suffering turf toe injury

When will Joe Burrow return? Exploring Bengals QB's recovery timeline after suffering turf toe injury

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Sep 15, 2025 15:33 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens - Source: Getty
When will Joe Burrow return? Exploring Bengals QB's recovery timeline after suffering turf toe injury

Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe injury in his side's Week 2 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury occurred with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter, and he was subsequently replaced by Jake Browning.

The Bengals went on to win the game by a 31-27 score line, thereby improving their record to 2-0 for the season. With that in mind, let's look at when Joe Burrow will be back in action.

When will Joe Burrow return?

According to ESPN, Joe Burrow will require toe surgery, which will keep him out for at least three months. Burrow will miss the majority of the regular season, and the Bengals will need to stay competitive without their superstar quarterback.

Burrow suffered the injury in the second quarter as Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arik Armstead sacked him. Other defensive players on the Jaguars fell on him, and it's likely that it resulted in the turf toe. The report states that Burrow was limping off as he tried to make it off the Gridiron, but he then crumpled on the turf.

This marks the third significant injury that Burrow has suffered since entering the league. The 2021 No. 1 draft pick had had season-ending injuries in 2020 (knee) and 2023 (wrist). The Bengals have their work cut out without one of the best QBs of his era.

Who will replace Joe Burrow?

Jake Browning stepped up admirably in Burrow's place in Week 2. The career backup had a highlight reel play at the end of the game as he performed a 1-yard leap over the goal line with 18 seconds left in the game. The play secured a comeback win for Zac Taylor's side to give them a 2-0 record to start the campaign.

The Bengals can opt to roll the dice with Browning for the foreseeable future, or they could make a trade for a more experienced starter. Names like Kirk Cousins, Andy Dalton, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Jameis Winston have been mooted if the Bengals are looking for players with more starts on their résumés. They have until the trade deadline if they wish to make such a trade.

However, at the moment, it seems like Zac Taylor will roll with Browning. Browning had a decent record replacing Burrow in 2023, posting a 4-3 record. He recorded a stat line of 1,936 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions during that timeframe.

Furthermore, his understanding of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins should give him an edge over the veteran options mooted. Browning's next test will be against the Minnesota Vikings, as the Bengals look to start the campaign 3-0.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
