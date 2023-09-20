When will Jonathan Taylor return? Injury update of Colts RB for Fantasy Football

Throughout the offseason, there has been a lot of drama surrounding Jonathan Taylor. After failing to agree on a new deal, he requested a trade from the Indianapolis Colts, but the franchise didn't trade him away.

Due to an ankle injury, the Colts placed him on the Physically Unable to Perform list ahead of the start of the season. Getting placed on the PUP list results in automatically getting ruled out for the first four games of the season. Here, I'll discuss when will the star running back make his return to the team.

When will Jonathan Taylor return?

With how things currently shape up, Jonathan Taylor is moving in the right direction. He is expected to play in Week 5 when the Indianapolis Colts take on the Tennessee Titans.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson has played quite well so far, and the return of Taylor will benefit him even further. Last season, Taylor played just 11 games, in which he had 192 carries for 861 yards and scored four touchdowns.

His performance dipped due to the injuries, but with him now nearing full health, the Colts running back could have another great year to prove his worth.

Jonathan Taylor fantasy outlook 2023

As for fantasy football, everything depends on the health of Taylor. When healthy, he is arguably the best running back in football and it was seen in 2021.

He is likely to have a better season than he did last season as the Indianapolis Colts offensive line is looking pretty good. Running back Zack Moss has excelled in Taylor's absence, and it goes on to show how lethal they can be once their star player returns to play.

Moss has only played one game this season, but in that, he had 18 carries for 88 yards and scored a touchdown. Anthony Richardson has also been running the ball quite well and has scored three rushing touchdowns this season.

The Colts have surprised many people with how well they are playing and when their run game gets better after Taylor's return, it will allow the passing game to flourish as well.

With Nick Chubb, J.K. Dobbins out for the entire season, and Saquon Barkley also suffering an ankle injury, fantasy football managers who have Taylor on their team, could separate from the rest of the league.

