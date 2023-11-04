When will Khalil Herbert return? Bears RB injury update

Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert suffered an ankle injury just as he was finding form in the 2023 NFL season. The Virginia Tech alum served as a stellar outlet for Justin Fields as he accumulated his fair share of rushing yards in the Bears' backfield.

Unfortunately for Herbert and the Bears, the 25-year-old suffered an injury in Week 5 and hasn't played on the Gridiron since. Here's a look at the latest injury update for the Chicago Bears lead rusher, with a potential return date for the versatile backfield star:

Khalil Herbert's injury update

At the moment, Khalil Herbert can't return to the Gridiron even if his injury has fully recovered. The reason is that upon getting injured, he was added to the team's injured reserve. All players on the injured reserve must sit out for four weeks and aren't allowed to play in NFL games until the four-week timeframe elapses.

What happened to Khalil Herbert?

Herbert hurt his ankle in his team's Week 5 win against the Washington Commanders. Herbert sustained the injury while making a catch in the third quarter. He bent backward in an attempt to catch a pass from Justin Fields and upon landing on the ground, his right leg folded awkwardly behind him. He exited the game for a short time. Herbert did attempt to rejoin the action but exited once again and did not return.

At the time of the injury, Herbert was the Bears' leading rusher for the season. He had amassed 272 yards and added 83 receiving yards and one TD in five games for the season. His injury has placed the rushing burden on the likes of quarterback Justin Fields and fullback Khari Blasingame for the time being.

When will Khalil Herbert return?

A high ankle sprain has a recovery period of three to four weeks, so Herbert should be well on his way to making a return.

However, due to his IR designation, the Bears RB1 is only eligible to return in Week 10. All players on the injured reserve must miss a minimum of four games. Herbert has already missed three, meaning that Week 9 will be the last mandated absence.

Hence, Herbert's earliest return date will be his side's Week 10 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. His return will come as a welcome boost to the Bears, as they have a plethora of running back injuries at the midpoint of the NFL season.