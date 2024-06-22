  • NFL
  • When will the Lions training camp start? Information on the team's schedule ahead of preseason

When will the Lions training camp start? Information on the team's schedule ahead of preseason

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 22, 2024 13:19 GMT
Lions training camp information: Team's schedule ahead of preseason. Picture Credit: Imagn

The Detroit Lions will begin training camp at their Allen Park practice site on Saturday, July 20. The rookies will report to camp first before the veterans join them on July 23.

The team is preparing to welcome its players back to the team facilities for training camp ahead of the 2024 season.

The Lions players are currently enjoying their offseason, which can mean practicing at training facilities, exercising individually for some players, attending structured workouts, or just having time off and enjoying holidays.

Before all of the team's rookies report to Allen Park to start their adjustment on July 20, some newly acquired players still have roughly a month to become acquainted with and settle in their new residences, while injured players will remain in town to continue their rehabilitation.

What should be the Lions' expectations for the 2024 season?

The Detroit Lions had a remarkable 2023 season. The franchise finished the regular season with a 12–5 record, demonstrating an amazing improvement from its 9–8 record from the previous season.

The Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff, earned two playoff wins and also won the NFC North title in the playoffs. However, a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game prevented the Lions from playing in their first-ever Super Bowl.

The Detroit Lions are among the favorites to win the Super Bowl in 2024. The team won the NFC North for the first time in 30 years, creating history by hosting the first-ever playoff game on home field.

The team's confidence has increased following a great season, and fan expectations have also increased with it.

With players like quarterback Jared Goff, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and offensive tackle Penei Sewell, among others, on their roster, the Lions should surpass their performance from the previous year.

