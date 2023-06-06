When will Madden 24's cover athlete be revealed? All you need to know about the latest edition

Many inquiries have arisen as Madden 23 fans look forward to Madden 24, the next game in the series. And for many followers, the most important question is when EA Sports will decide to announce the cover player for Madden 24.

Even though Madden NFL 24 won't be available for purchase for another couple of months, EA Sports has announced that the cover star will be revealed on June 7.

For the first time in more than two decades, the late John Madden appeared on the cover of Madden 23. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, who were on Madden 18 and Madden 20, respectively, were included on EA's Madden 22 cover. Lamar Jackson, of the Baltimore Ravens, was featured on the cover of Madden 21.

Josh Allen, the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, has generated a lot of noise. His outstanding play over the last five years has not only elevated the Bills to greater altitudes but also elevated him to fan-favorite status, as seen by the fifth-highest-selling shirt in the NFL. If chosen, Allen would be the first Buffalo Bills star to appear on the Madden cover.

Several other players, like perennial MVP Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are speculated to be the cover athletes.

One of the key pieces of introductory information that sets the tone for the fans, in addition to the release date, is the player on the cover of the upcoming Madden version. Even though some people might not think much about it, the Madden 24 cover player revelation is significant. It not only reveals who will be the game's face but also the first of many significant elements that EA will gradually begin to divulge.

What are the expectations for Madden 24?

Football enthusiasts will find this to be one of the most intriguing future Xbox and PS5 games worth keeping an eye on. We anticipate Madden 24 to be just as good as EA's previous sports titles.

