When will Nick Chubb return? Everything we know so far about Browns RB's injury

Nick Chubb, running back for the Cleveland Browns, suffered a catastrophic knee injury in Week 2's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was disclosed that Chubb suffered an ACL injury in addition to a torn meniscus and MCL.

It was the second time in his career that the running back had suffered a severe knee injury. During his collegiate career, tore the PCL, MCL, and LCL of the same left knee while playing for Georgia.

When the injury occurred against the Pittsburgh Steelers, it looked like a career-ending one. However, much to the delight of the Browns and Chubb, the player is expected to return next season, and his recovery is progressing positively.

Nick Chubb injury update:

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

After already having a procedure to repair his torn MCL and meniscus, Nick Chubb underwent a successful surgery to repair his ACL this past Tuesday.

Everyone around Chubb and the Cleveland Browns camp is optimistic about the recovery of the star running back. He'll be 29 years old by the time he returns to play and hopefully, he'll continue to play for more years.

Chubb is arguably the best running back in the league when healthy, and the Browns have felt his absence deeply. He played all 17 games last season and had 302 carries for 1,525 yards. He scored 13 touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry and 89.7 rushing yards per game.

Expand Tweet

Who is Nick Chubb's backup?

Nick Chubb: Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Not only have the Browns lost Chubb to a season-ending injury, but they are also without Deshaun Watson and Jack Conklin for the rest of the campaign as well.

Their defense has been playing quite well and now it will be up to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and P.J. Walker to lead them to the playoffs. Heading into Week 11, they are 6-3 and will face the Steelers next.

In Chubb's absence, Jerome Ford is the leading back for the team. In nine games that he has played this season, Ford has rushed for 532 yards on 124 carries. He has scored four rushing touchdowns and is averaging 4.3 yards per carry.

Browns RB depth chart:

Jerome Ford Kareem Hunt Pierre Strong Jr.