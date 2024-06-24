  • NFL
  • When will the Packers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

When will the Packers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 24, 2024 15:21 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers Minicamp
When will the Packers training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

The Packers will welcome their players back for training camp for a new season on July 22, according to the team's website. Let's look at the team's upcoming training camp schedule, ticket details, and other important details.

also-read-trending Trending

When does the Green Bay Packers' training camp start?

The Green Bay Packers revealed their 2024 training camp schedule last week. July 22 will mark the start of the training camp, while August 22 will mark its conclusion.

According to the team, rookies, quarterbacks, and injured players will report back for training camp on July 17. All other players are expected to report on July 21. Ray Nitschke Field will host the first session on Monday, July 22, in the morning. Later that day, the annual shareholders meeting will take place in the Lambeau Field Bowl.

Green Bay will host a combined practice with the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, August 22, as their last workout of training camp.

What's the full Green Bay Packers training camp schedule?

The Packers' 2024 training camp schedules and calendar of related events are listed below:

Wednesday, July 17: Quarterbacks, rookies, and select veterans return

Sunday, July 21: Veteran players return to camp

Monday, July 22: Practice at 10:30 a.m., Ray Nitschke Field

Monday, July 22: Annual shareholders meeting at 3 p.m., Lambeau Field bowl

Tuesday, July 23: Open practice; time to be decided

Wednesday, July 24: Open practice, times to be decided

Friday, July 26: Open practice; time to be decided

Saturday, July 27: Open practice; time to be decided

Sunday, July 28: Open practice, time to be announced

Tuesday, July 30: Open practice, time to be announced

Wednesday, July 31: Open practice, time to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 1: Open practice, time to be announced

Saturday, Aug. 3: Family Night scheduled for 7 p.m. at Lambeau Field

Tuesday, Aug. 6: Open practice, time to be announced

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Open practice, time to be announced

Tuesday, Aug. 13: Open practice, time to be announced

Wednesday, Aug. 14: Open practice, time to be announced

Tuesday, Aug. 20: Open practice, time to be announced

Thursday, Aug. 22: Joint practice with Baltimore Ravens, time to be announced

Where can you buy Green Bay Packers training camp tickets?

This year's schedule for Green Bay includes 16 practices in total. Fans who are interested in attending the camp can purchase tickets, which will go on sale on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m.

As usual, tickets are exclusively available for purchase online through Ticketmaster and they cost $10. They are designed specifically for mobile devices. It's crucial to remember that everyone, regardless of age, needs a ticket to be present for the Packers' open practices.

How Green Bay Packers fared last season?

Last season, which also happened to be the first of Jordan Love's era, was one filled with low expectations but big results for the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers exceeded expectations after deciding to let go of Aaron Rodgers. Love helped the club turn things around in the second half of the regular season, winning six of their final eight games to secure the last wildcard spot in the NFC.

The Packers then defeated the Dallas Cowboys, who were seeded second, 48–32, in the opening round of the playoffs. However, they ultimately fell short against the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs.

