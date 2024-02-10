When will the parade be if the San Francisco 49ers win Super Bowl 2024?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs square off in Sunday's Super Bowl LVIII, which will conclude the 2023–24 NFL season in Las Vegas. The Niners are looking to capture the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time in nearly 30 years.

While it may appear early to plan the party that would take place if the Niners beat the Chiefs and take home the trophy, there's one major question fans might ponder over: will a win parade take place in Santa Clara or San Francisco?

The celebration and parade in case of e 49ers' victory in Sunday's Big Game will take place in San Francisco, the team's city, rather than Santa Clara, the location of their home stadium.

In anticipation of beating the Chiefs, plans are already in place for a victory parade through the area.

Although the details of the victory parade have not been made public, insiders reckon should the Niners capture the Super Bowl and the weather holds out, the trophy march is planned in downtown San Francisco on Feb. 15.

All of the Bay Area's winning sports teams have had parades in the cities where they play. The Golden State Warriors, who relocated to the region, did the same thing in their title-winning seasons.

Following their victories in 2015, 2017 and 2018, the NBA team conducted triumphant parades in Oakland. However, in 2019, they relocated to San Francisco, where they held another celebration in 2022.

The 49ers, who relocated to Santa Clara in 2014, have only been in one Super Bowl since moving. The Chiefs beat them 31–20 in 2020, but the reported arrangements from that season could still be useful.

Former Mayor Willie Brown said ahead of that game that had the team won, the parade would have taken place in San Francisco.

How much will Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy's 49ers make if they win the Super Bowl?

The Vince Lombardi Trophy and showy title rings aren't the only things the San Francisco 49ers have at stake in Sunday's Super Bowl.

The players on the team, including Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy, could win $164,000 in prize money if they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58.

The losing team's players will receive $89,000 in cash prize, an increase of $7,000 in both amounts.

The 49ers have lost two Big Games since their last victory, but coach Kyle Shanahan is determined to guide them to their first championship since Super Bowl XXIX.

Should the Niners prevail, they will become one of three teams with the most Super Bowl wins. The Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots are the two clubs with six championships.