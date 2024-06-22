  • NFL
  • When will the Ravens' training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

When will the Ravens' training camp start? Full schedule, ticket details, and more

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Jun 22, 2024 16:49 GMT
NFL: AFC Championship-Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens
When will the Ravens' training camp start?

The Baltimore Ravens finished as the top seed in the AFC last season after winning 13 of their 17 games during the regular season. The only teams the Ravens lost to during the regular season were the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers (twice), and Cleveland Browns.

Many Ravens supporters were hoping to see their team make a run for the Super Bowl after their impressive regular-season record. Sadly, despite defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 in the NFL Division Round, they were defeated 17-10 by the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Conference Championships.

Though the majority of Baltimore supporters' expectations for the previous season were unfulfilled, they should still have belief for 2024.

Let's look at the AFC powerhouse's training camp details, ticket information, and more ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

also-read-trending Trending

When does the Baltimore Ravens' training camp start?

Baltimore Ravens’ players are presently enjoying their summer holiday, but it won't be long until they return to the team's facilities for the mandatory training camp.

The Under Armour Performance Center in Baltimore, Maryland, will host 20 free open practices as part of the Ravens' 2024 training camp, the team declared this week.

The team's training camp will begin on July 13 with rookies first reporting for practice, while veterans are anticipated to report for camp on July 20 at Owings Mills.

The first team practice in its entirety will be held on Sunday, July 21. The last day for fans to attend has been set for Thursday, August 15.

The rookie class of the Ravens will report for training camp ahead of everyone else in the league. It is understandable why the squad is getting an early start considering that they are set to play the Chiefs in the regular season opener on September 5.

What's the full Baltimore Ravens training camp schedule?

The Baltimore Ravens' full training camp schedule is shown below:

Sunday, July 21: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Monday, July 22: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Wednesday, July 24: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Friday, July 26: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Monday, July 29: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Tuesday, July 30: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Thursday, August 1: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Saturday, August 3: Practice time TBD

Monday, August 5: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Wednesday, August 7: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Tuesday, August 13: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Thursday, August 15: Practice at 1:20 p.m.

Where can you buy Baltimore Ravens' training camp tickets?

There will be 20 free open practices at the Baltimore Ravens' 2024 training camp at Owings Mills, with space reserved for up to 1,000 spectators per day. Children of ages 6 to 14 are invited to a post-practice autograph session after each day's event.

The official website of the Ravens states that fans who would like to visit the team's training camp must get a pass.

The tickets will be distributed to fans in order of arrival. To make reservations for tickets, visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp on Wednesday, July 10, at 11 a.m. Fans who are unable to get a pass on that day can add themselves to a waitlist and receive an email when they become available later.

